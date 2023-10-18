October 18, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

1. Winnability, performance criteria for ticket distribution: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said legislators who did development work in their areas cannot be denied a party ticket. When asked whether a special priority will be given to 102 MLAs who saved the government during the 2020 political crisis in Rajasthan, Gehlot said the winnability of every candidate will be considered when it comes to nomination. Rajasthan is headed for an assembly election coming November. “Any work related to any area is due to the legislator only. How can he be made to sit (denied a ticket),” Gehlot told reporters at Jaipur airport before leaving for Delhi. The CM was departing for a Congress Screening Committee meeting scheduled today. He said the party’s Election Committee meeting has been proposed to be held on Wednesday.

2. Verdict in journalist Soumya Vishwanthan murder case on Wednesday

More than 15 years after television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was killed, a court here will pronounce its verdict in the case on Wednesday. Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey reserved the judgment in the case on October 13 after the completion of arguments by the defence and prosecution. Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind her killing was robbery. Five men -- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi -- were arrested for killing her and are in custody since March 2009.

3. Israel-Hamas war - Day 12

For hours and hours, Moen Abu Aish digs through the rubble of demolished homes to find survivors of Israeli airstrikes, toiling in a vast and desperate search complicated by the shortage of critical supplies and the sheer scope of destruction across the Gaza Strip. Even as rescue worker Abu Aish, 58, and his colleagues struggle to pry lifeless bodies from the concrete and twisted metal where residential towers once stood, the death toll keeps rising. Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported that Israel’s bombardment - launched after Hamas mounted a bloody, unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct 7 - has killed more than 2,700 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

4. UK sets Wednesday deadline for Israel evacuation flight bookings

Britain said on Tuesday any of its citizens wishing to leave Israel on a government-arranged flight should make a booking before 0900 GMT on Wednesday, an update on the foreign office’s travel advice website said.

5. Israel-Hamas war: Biden to travel to Israel, Jordan on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday in a high-stakes visit to demonstrate his “steadfast support” for the Jewish state following Hamas’ attack, as the US intensified diplomatic efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip. “On Wednesday, I’ll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack. I’ll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” Biden said in a post on X. Ahead of Biden’s arrival in the region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the US and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way.

6. JP Nadda to visit Kota on Wednesday, will hold meetings with BJP office bearers

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold meetings with the party’s office bearers from Kota division on Wednesday days after Congress began a public awareness campaign on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project from Baran. “Nadda will reach Kota airport at 11 am on Wednesday and will head to a hotel on DCM road where he will hold meetings with the party’s key office bearers and leaders of Kota division in two slots,” BJP’s Kota district president Krishan Kumar Soni said. In the first slot from 11 am to 1 pm, Nadda will hold meetings with party office bearers and leaders of Kota -Bundi Lok Sabha constituency, followed by meetings with office bearers of Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, he said. All four districts in the Kota division, namely Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar, are among 13 districts covered under the ERCP for which the Congress party has been demanding national project status.

7. President Murmu on three-day visit to Bihar from Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Bihar from Wednesday to attend a host of programmes. The President will launch the fourth Krishi Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar in Patna on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. On October 19, President Murmu will grace the first convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. On the same day, she will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan, it said.

8. Fijian leader hopes Australian submarines powered by US nuclear technology will enhance peace

Fiji’s prime minister said Tuesday he hopes Australia’s acquisition of a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology will enhance peace in the Pacific region but stopped short of endorsing the increased military cooperation with the United States. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he will discuss with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday how a “zone of peace” could be established in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, including the two countries plus 16 other island nations that make up the Pacific Islands Forum bloc.

9. 2,000 US troops put on deployment alert amid Middle East crisis

The US military on Tuesday ordered 2,000 personnel to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as a show of force amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the deployment would allow the United States “to respond more quickly” to the crisis, while the White House stressed it did not intend to put US combat forces on the ground. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said preparing the troops for deployment “is really about sending a signal of deterrence.” “We don’t want to see this conflict escalate and widen,” Kirby said on CNN. “There are no plans or intentions to put US boots on the ground in combat in Israel.”

10. ICC World Cup | New Zealand face Afghanistan aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact

Afghanistan’s upset win over defending champions England has given the side a new stature and New Zealand would underestimate Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side at their own peril when the two sides clash in their World Cup match here on Wednesday. While the Kiwis would look to keep their unbeaten run going in the tournament, Afghanistan, who shocked England by 69 runs, would be keen to create another big upset and put their campaign firmly on track in the showpiece event. New Zealand are going great guns in the tournament, having won all three matches so far and are currently placed second on the points table, trailing India on net run rate. On the other hand, Afghanistan had an inauspicious start to their campaign losing to Bangladesh and India before leaving Jos Buttler’s England in a tizzy with a victory to be cherished for long in New Delhi on Sunday.

11. IOA to get ball rolling for appointment of its CEO

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will re-initiate the process of appointment of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after it got the flak from the International Olympic Council (IOC) for not filling up the crucial post for nearly one year. Currently, IOA joint secretary and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has been discharging the functions of the CEO. The CEO will be an ex-officio member of the Executive Council without voting rights. The IOA executive council, which met in Mumbai on Tuesday, decided to issue new advertisement for the post. “The IOA will issue a new advertisement calling interested candidates to apply for the post,” an IOA source told PTI.

12. At least 500 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital: Palestinian health ministry

The Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike on October 17 hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008. Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area. The ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.