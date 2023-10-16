October 16, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

1. Israel-Hamas war

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies; Water runs out at UN shelters in Gaza, medics fear for patients; NYT report says ground invasion postponed due to bad weather; Blinken will return to Israel on Monday after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict.

2. BJP chief Nadda to meet party leaders of Udaipur division on Monday

BJP president J P Nadda will hold a meeting with party office bearers of Udaipur division in Rajasthan on Monday ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, state unit chief C P Joshi said.

3. SC to hear on Monday AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s plea against suspension from Rajya Sabha

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, challenging his indefinite suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

4. Rajnath Singh, other union ministers to attend BJP campaign meetings in Telangana

Rajnath Singh will take part in public meetings at Jammikunta in Huzurabad assembly segment, where sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender is expected to seek re-election, and at Badangpet in Maheswaram constituency on Monday.

5. China, Pakistan to ink significant agreements under CPEC projects

China and Pakistan will ink significant agreements regarding motorways and highways during caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s four-day visit to Beijing starting Monday, according to a media report on Sunday.

6. Embattled Australia take on stuttering Sri Lanka in battle to re-discover winning touch

Australia have looked like a pale shadow of their dominant selves in this tournament.