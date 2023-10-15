October 15, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

1. Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel gives clear hint of ground offensive, tells Gazans not to delay evacuation

2. KCR to release BRS manifesto on Sunday

KCR will address 41 public rallies beginning Sunday

3. Congress first list of candidates to be released on Sunday, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

“Tomorrow the first list of candidates of our party will be released. Another list for the second phase will be released later,” he told reporters on Saturday.

4. Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Vietnam, Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Vietnam and Singapore from Sunday to shore up bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

5. Kaziranga National Park to partially open for tourists from Sunday

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will partially open for tourists from Sunday in two of its four ranges, a forest official said.

6. RSS chief calls for strengthening country’s social harmony

He is scheduled to address volunteers in Kathua district on Sunday.

7. Delhi Half Marathon: Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar eager to compete with top-level runners

Long distance runner Kartik Kumar, a 10000m silver medal winner at the Hangzhou Asian Games, said he wanted to expand his experience base while competing against international athletes during the 18th Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

8. World Cup: England will look to better net run rate against faltering Afghanistan

Their campaign back on track after the humiliating loss in the opener, title holders England would look for a dominating all-round effort against a battered Afghanistan in the World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday, with eyes firmly set on bettering their net run rate.