October 14, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

1. Israel-Hamas war

More than 1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza faced an Israeli deadline on Saturday to flee south, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had only just begun to retaliate for last week’s Hamas rampage across southern Israel.

2. Second batch of Indian nationals flies out of conflict-ridden Israel

The second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, were safely evacuated on Friday, informed sources told PTI. The flight took off at 11.02 pm local time. The evacuation of Indian nationals will continue on Saturday as well.

3.RSS chief arrives on 3-day visit to J&K

On Saturday morning, Bhagwat will address a gathering of RSS workers in Jammu. RSS workers from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu Mahanagar are slated to participate in the event, the statement said. He is also scheduled to visit a temple and offer prayers.

4.India vs Pakistan: Rohit’s men start overwhelming favourites but Shaheen, rain pose threat

Rohit Sharma’s poise, Virat Kohli’s intensity and Jasprit Bumrah’s cerebral artistry make India overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup match here on Saturday that has a compelling socio-political context, implications of which transcend beyond the 22-yards.

