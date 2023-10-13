October 13, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

1. Air India flight from Israel to arrive in Delhi on Friday morning

An Air India flight carrying around 200 people from Tel Aviv is expected to arrive in the national capital early morning on Friday, according to sources.

2. US Defence Secretary Austin to visit Israel on Friday to discuss military aid following Hamas attack

Austin is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

3. Russian President Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on rare trip abroad

Putin is scheduled to take part on Friday in the Commonwealth of Independent States summit, which Kyrgyzstan is hosting. Leaders of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also attend the summit.