October 12, 2023

1. India announces launching ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate return of Indians from Israel

The first batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from Israel in a special flight on Thursday.

2. Bihar train accident | 4 dead, more than 70 injured as North East Superfast Express derails in Buxar

Four persons were killed and over 70 injured when six coaches of the Assam-bound North East Superfast Express derailed in Buxar district of Bihar late on Wednesday, an official said.

3. Maharashtra assembly speaker to hold next hearing on disqualification pleas of Shiv Sena factions on Thursday

Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday said he has rescheduled the next hearing on the disqualification petitions filed against each other by two rival Shiv Sena factions to an earlier date, and it will now be held on Thursday instead of Friday.

4. Batla House encounter: Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Thursday on whether to confirm death penalty of Ariz Khan

The order will be pronounced by a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma.

5. PM Modi to visit Kumaon on Thursday

Cultural troupes from Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several points of a renovated 6-km road decorated with murals and paintings as he travels from the Naini Saini airport to a public meeting venue Pithoragarh on Thursday.

6. Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in MP on Thursday

She will reach Jabalpur and then go to Mandla, state Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said.

7. Mizoram Assembly Speaker resigns, set to join BJP

He is likely to be inducted into the BJP on Thursday, party sources said.

8. With Stoinis in mix, Australia aim for better batting performance against formidable South Africa

The five-time champions’ World Cup campaign was off to a worst possible start as they were handed a six-wicket drubbing by hosts India.

