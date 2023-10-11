ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

October 11, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. AP/PTI(AP10_07_2023_000572A) | Photo Credit: Hatem Moussa

1. Day 5 of Israel-Hamas war

On Day 4, Israel’s military said that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades.

2. President on 2-day visit to JK from Wednesday

To attend university convocation; visit Vaishno Devi shrine

3. Nara Lokesh summoned again for questioning again Wednesday

The Andhra Pradesh Police CID on Tuesday questioned TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for over six hours in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam and asked him to appear before it again on October 11.

4. Senthil Balaji moves HC seeking bail, plea to be heard on Wednesday

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday approached the Madras high court seeking bail.

5. Nawaz Sharif to leave U.K. for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

To perform Umrah before returning to Pakistan

6. India aim for hiccup free outing against Afghanistan

Navigating their way through some extreme pressure moments in their tournament opener, India will be eyeing a perfect game against a sprightly Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup in New Delhi on Wednesday.

