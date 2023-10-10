October 10, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

1. Israel-Palestine conflict | Hamas threatens hostages as Israel tightens Gaza siege

Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory, declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict’s death toll surged above 1,100 after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise assault from Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled the nation for a “long and difficult” war a day after Hamas fired a barrage of thousands of rockets at Israel and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians and took at least 100 hostages.

2. PM Modi to interact with India’s Asian Games contingent on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India’s Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Tuesday, his office said. Indian athletes bagged 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou over the last fortnight, surpassing their previous best of 70 at the 2018 Jakarta edition. Prime Minister Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 at around 4:30 pm on October 10, 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

3. Govt drafts protocol for identification, management of malnourished children at anganwadi level

A standardised national protocol has been drafted to provide detailed steps for identification and management of malnourished children at the anganwadi level, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Monday. It said the ‘Protocol for Management of Malnutrition in Children’ will be launched on Tuesday. The ministry said the identification of malnourished children and their treatment was an integral aspect of Mission Poshan 2.0 and until recently, the treatment of children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) was considered to be restricted to facility-based approaches.

4. 25 journalists questioned for second time; NewsClick editor, HR to be produced in court Tuesday

Delhi Police Special Cell has questioned about 25 journalists and contributors of the NewsClick for a second time in connection with a UAPA case registered against the online news portal for allegedly peddling “anti-national” agenda in the country, sources said on Monday. An officer said that the investigation into the case is still on and no one has been given the clean chit so far. About 46 people, including nine women journalists, were questioned on October 3, the day the Special Cell raided several locations connected to the website in Delhi and NCR.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Dress code for devotees soon at Jagannath temple in Puri

The 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri will enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1, an official said on Monday. The decision was taken at the ‘Niti’ sub-committee meeting after a few people were found in the temple in “indecent” dresses, he said. The temple administration will start creating awareness about the dress code among the devotees from Tuesday, he said.

6. After rap from SC, Bombay HC to commence hybrid and virtual hearings

After a rap from the Supreme Court for disbanding video conferencing infrastructure, the Bombay High Court on Monday said it would commence virtual and hybrid hearing of matters from Tuesday. The HC had during the COVID-19 pandemic started hearing matters online through video conferencing. However, the same was done away with and physical hearings were restored when coronavirus cases dropped considerably and lockdown was lifted.

7. FM to embark on 6-day visit to Morocco to attend World Bank-IMF meet, G20 FMBCBG

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a six-day official visit on Tuesday to Marrakech, Morocco, to attend the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meet, along with the G20 FMCBG meeting. Besides, bilateral meetings with Indonesia, Morocco, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany and France are scheduled to take place on October 11-15, 2023, in Marrakech.

8. Karnataka urges Centre to increase employment days to 150 under national scheme as state faces severe drought

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said the state government has appealed to the Centre to increase the employment days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 days to 150 days in view of severe drought prevailing in the state. Addressing reporters, Gowda said the Central team recently visited the state to inspect the drought situation. The state government has demanded that the Union government should release approximately Rs 475 crore, which has not been paid to the labourers who were employed under the MGNREGS.

9. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address Jana Garjana Sabha in Telangana on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Jana Garjana Sabha in Telangana’s Adilabad on Tuesday, sources said. Later in the day, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to address professionals and intellectuals in Secunderabad.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.

10. Sikkim flash flood: Search for 105 missing people continues, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

The death toll in Sikkim’s flash flood has risen to 34, officials in the state said on Monday, while the administration in adjoining northern West Bengal said that 40 bodies have been fished out from the downstream of Teesta River. Officials, however, warned that the figures reported by Sikkim and West Bengal will have some duplication even as both states were keeping each other informed of their respective rescue efforts. Ten army jawans are among the deceased, while the search for 105 people who are still missing is underway.

11. ICC World Cup: England vs Bangladesh | It’s poor in my opinion, Buttler blasts HPCA Stadium outfield; rules out Stokes for Bangla match

Defending champions England’s nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their World Cup opener would have given Jos Butter the jitters, and the skipper would like his teammates to make a strong comeback when they take on Bangladesh here on Tuesday. England captain Jos Buttler made a scathing assessment of the HPCA Stadium outfield, terming it as “poor” ahead of their World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday. Buttler’s observation came after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott too had expressed his displeasure over the outfield at the venue after their match against Bangladesh. While Trott was a bit circumspect in his views, Buttler gave a more candid opinion of his concerns.

12. ICC World Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Problems galore as Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off

The win against the Netherlands wasn’t the most convincing but an inconsistent and mercurial Pakistan will still fancy their chances against a bruised and battered Sri Lanka in the World Cup match here on Tuesday. If their batting against the Associate nation was any indication, then Pakistan will need to do a lot more in the coming weeks, starting with the clash against Sri Lanka, whose spinners have the ability to cause damage in the opposition ranks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.