October 09, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

1. Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory, declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict’s death toll surged above 1,100 after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise assault from Gaza.

2. Poll strategy, caste census set to dominate CWC meet

A caste census and poll strategies are set to dominate the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Monday, with Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram set to be announced soon.

3. Bengal Guv to meet TMC leaders at 4pm on Monday

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will meet Trinamool Congress leaders at the Raj Bhavan at 4pm on Monday for a discussion on the issue of the Centre stopping MGNREGA funds to the state, official sources said.

4. SC to hear on Oct 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case lodged against him.

5. TN Assembly to convene on Monday amid Cauvery issue

TN Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu is slated to present the first supplementary estimates for FY 2023-24 on Monday. The session is expected to be brief.

6. Bengaluru Metro Rail’s Purple Line to be operational from Monday

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Sunday announced operation of Metro Rail services on the two sections between Krishnarajapura and Baiyappanahalli and the other beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta with effect from Monday.

7. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 4-day visit to Italy, France from Monday; focus on industrial cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a four-day visit to Italy and France beginning Monday to expand bilateral strategic engagement and explore industrial cooperation for joint development of military hardware.

8. Tanzanian President Hassan begins 4-day India visit

On Monday, Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

9. Dassault Aviation CEO visiting India for talks on marine variant of Rafale jets

Eric Trappier arrives in Delhi on Monday to hold negotiations on the procurement

10. Cricket World Cup: Dutch face stern test after New Zealand’s high-flying start

The Kiwis played the competition opener on Thursday against defending champions England, pummelling the 2019 champions by nine wickets and once again showing the intent to go deep into the tournament.