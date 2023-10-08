October 08, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

1. Israel-Palestine conflict | Israel PM tells Palestinians to leave Gaza, vows to destroy Hamas’ capabilities

The Federal Aviation Administration late Saturday urged U.S. airlines and pilots to use caution when flying in Israeli airspace after a surprise attack by Hamas militants. Live updates.

2. Sikkim flash floods

Death toll rises to 30; 62 found alive; search on for 14 missing soldiers; an inter-Ministerial central team will visit Sikkim from Sunday

3. IAF to unveil new ensign at Air Force Day parade on Sunday

The IAF will unveil its new ensign at the annual Air Force Day parade at Prayagraj on Sunday to better reflect its values, 72 years after a similar exercise was undertaken.

4. Afghanistan quakes

The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same update from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Final day of Asiad on Sunday

The Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony will see over 2,000 artists in action at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Sunday.

6. Confident India ready for Australian challenge

Rohit Sharma, one of the most revered cricketers of his generation, would carry the audible expectations of a billion people when his Indian team starts its high-stakes World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.