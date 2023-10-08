HamberMenu
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

October 08, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war.

A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. | Photo Credit: Ahmad Hasaballah

1. Israel-Palestine conflict | Israel PM tells Palestinians to leave Gaza, vows to destroy Hamas’ capabilities

The Federal Aviation Administration late Saturday urged U.S. airlines and pilots to use caution when flying in Israeli airspace after a surprise attack by Hamas militants. Live updates.

2. Sikkim flash floods

Death toll rises to 30; 62 found alive; search on for 14 missing soldiers; an inter-Ministerial central team will visit Sikkim from Sunday

3. IAF to unveil new ensign at Air Force Day parade on Sunday

The IAF will unveil its new ensign at the annual Air Force Day parade at Prayagraj on Sunday to better reflect its values, 72 years after a similar exercise was undertaken.

4. Afghanistan quakes

The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same update from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

5. Final day of Asiad on Sunday

The Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony will see over 2,000 artists in action at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Sunday.

6. Confident India ready for Australian challenge

Rohit Sharma, one of the most revered cricketers of his generation, would carry the audible expectations of a billion people when his Indian team starts its high-stakes World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

