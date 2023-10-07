October 07, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

1. Toll in Sikkim flash flood rises to 26, search on for 142 people still missing

The flash flood has affected over 25,000 people, damaged more than 1,200 houses and washed away 13 bridges, bringing the picturesque Himalayan state to its knees.

2. Bengal Governor to meet TMC delegation in Darjeeling on Saturday

Raj Bhavan sources said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has agreed to meet a delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders in Darjeeling’s Gubernatorial Mansion at 5.30pm on Saturday after receiving a mail from TMC leader Derek O’Brien.

3. Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Central Zonal Council meet in Uttarakhand’s Narendra Nagar on Saturday

The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

4. India claim gold in women’s kabaddi for country’s 100th medal

The Indian women’s kabaddi team survived by the skin of its teeth as it beat Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a dramatic final to regain its title for the country’s 100th medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 7.

5. Injury-hit Sri Lanka and South Africa seek winning start to World Cup

Battling injuries, both South Africa and Sri Lanka will hope their experienced players rise to the occasion and give them a winning start when they square up against each other at the World Cup in New Delhi on Saturday.

6. Chance for Bangladesh, Afghanistan to produce that one breakout performance

Their build-up marred by infighting, Bangladesh will have their task cut out when they cross swords with Afghanistan in their World Cup opener in Dharamsala on Saturday, both teams seeking to enjoy that one breakout campaign after years of top-flight experience.