October 06, 2023

1. Sikkim flash floods | Search continues for 22 missing Army personnel

The confirmed death toll from the flash floods in Sikkim rose to 14 on Thursday with 102 people, including 22 Army personnel, still missing after the glacier-fed Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin on October 4.

2. Army office injured in grenade attack at a post in J&K’s Rajouri

The Army on October 5 evening said one officer has been injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector. “The officer was evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress,” the Army said in an official statement.

3. Ahead of announcing poll schedule, EC convenes meeting of observers

head of announcing schedule for assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission has convened a meeting of its observers on Friday to finalise strategy for smooth conduct of the democratic exercise.

4. Priyanka Gandhi to attend govt program in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the ‘Nagariya Nikaay evam Panchayati Raj Mahasammlen’, an event organised by the Chhattisgarh government, in Kanker district of the poll-bound state on Friday, an official said.

5. Plea for termination of pregnancy: SC asks medical board to assess condition of woman

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B V Nagarathna asked the Delhi-based woman to present herself before the medical board on Friday. It has posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.

6. Committed Cargo Care IPO kicks off on Friday; price set at Rs 77 per share

The issue will open on Friday and conclude on October 10, and the shares will be listed on the EMERGE platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

7. Cricket World Cup | Pakistan seek to allay major concerns in World Cup opener

Pakistan would be desperate to plug the gaping holes and hope their star players regain form when they open their World Cup campaign against a free spirited Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

8. Nobel Peace Prize to be announced today

The recipient of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize is set to be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).

9. Asian Games: India schedule for Day 13

Schedule of Team India for Friday, October 6:

Archery: 6:10 AM: Medal event: Recurve women’s team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur) 11:00 AM: Medal event: Recurve men’s team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Atanu Das, Dheeraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke)

Badminton: 6:30 AM: Men’s singles semi-finals (HS Prannoy) 6:30 AM: Men’s doubles semi-finals (Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy)

Bridge: 6:30 AM: Medal event: Men’s team final sessions 4 to 6: India vs Hong Kong China

Canoe slalom: 6:30 AM: Medal event: Men’s canoe semi-finals and final (Vishal Kewat) 7:16 AM: Medal event: Women’s kayak semi-finals and final (Shikha Chouhan)

Chess: 12:30 PM: Men’s team round 8 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) 12:30 PM: Women’s team round 8 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

Cricket: 6:30 AM: Men’s semi-finals: India vs Bangladesh Equestrian: 6:30 AM: Medal event: Jumping individual (Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Yash Nensee)

Hockey: 4:00 PM: Medal event: Men’s final: India vs Japan

Ju-Hitsu: 6:30 AM: Medal event: Women’s -52kg (Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain) 6:30 AM: Medal event: Women’s -57kg (Nikita Choudhary, Angitha Shyju)

Kabaddi: 7:00 AM: Women’s team semi-finals: India vs Nepal 12:30 PM: Men’s team semi-finals: India vs Pakistan.

Roller skating: 6:30 AM: Ladies artistic single free skating short program (Sai Samhitha Akulai, Greeshma Dontara)

Sepaktakraw: 6:30 AM: Men’s regu preliminary Group B: India vs Myanmar 11:30 AM: Men’s regu semi-finals: If India qualifies 1:00 PM: Women’s regu semi-finals: If India qualifies

Soft Tennis: 7:30 AM: Men’s and women’s singles preliminary group matches (Aniket Chirag Patel, Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari, Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu)

Sport climbing: 6:30 AM: Men’s boulder and lead semi-finals and final (Aman Verma, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath)

Volleyball: 8:00 AM: Women’s classification 9-12: India vs Mongolia

Wrestling: 7:30 AM: Medal events: Women’s freestyle 62kg (Sonam Malik), 68kg (Radhika), 76kg (Kiran); Men’s Freestyle: 57kg (Aman Sehrawat), 65kg (Bajrang Punia).

