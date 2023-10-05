October 05, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST

1. PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 12,600 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan during his visit to the two poll-bound states on Thursday.

2. ED arrests AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest

Singh is expected to be produced before a local court in Delhi on Thursday where the ED will seek his custodial interrogation.

3. SC asks ED to explain why AAP, the alleged beneficiary of excise policy ‘scam’, not made accused in money laundering case

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the ED, said he will reply to the court’s query on Thursday when the court resumes hearing Sisodia’s bail pleas.

4. Flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim

At least ten people died and 80 others, including 22 army personnel, went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, officials said.

5. Bengal Governor Bose to visit north Bengal flood-hit areas on TMC’s Raj Bhavan march day

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is scheduled to visit the flood-affected districts in the northern part of the state on Thursday, when the Trinamool Congress has decided to hold a march to Raj Bhavan on the MGNREGA issue.

6. SC says will examine immunity to lawmakers from prosecution if criminality attached to their acts

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for an intervenor, supported the revisiting of the 1998 judgement and will commence his submissions on Thursday.

7. NPCI to sign pact with Al Etihad Payments of UAE on Thursday

The agreement will be signed in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is leading a business delegation to Abu Dhabi

8. Asian Games: India schedule for Thursday, Day 11

ATHLETICS: 4:30 am: A Belliappa and Man Singh in the Men’s Marathon.

ARCHERY: 6:10 am: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur vs Hong Kong in compound women’s team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

12:15 pm: Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Samadhan Jawkar vs Bhutan in compound men’s team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

BRIDGE: 6:30 am onwards: Men’s team final.

WRESTLING: 7:30 am onwards: Antim vs Jasmina Immaeva in women’s 53kg round of 16 match. Followed by medal rounds.

Narinder Cheema vs Lee Seyeol (South Korea) in women’s 97kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Mansi vs TBD in women’s freestyle 57kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Pooja Gehlot vs Manlika Esati (Thailand) in women’s freestyle 50kg round of 17. Followed by medal rounds.

Naveen vs TBD in men’s Greco-Roman 130kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

SQUASH: 11:30 am: Haridner Pal Sandhu and Dilipa Pallikal vs Malaysia mixed doubles final.

14:30 pm: Saurav Ghosal vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in men’s singles final.

SEPAKTAKRAW: 6:30 am: India vs Thailand in men’s regu group match.

7:30 am: India vs Vietnam in women’s regu group match.

11:30 am: India vs Philippines in men’s regu group match.

12:30 pm: India vs China in women’s regu group match.

ROLLER SKATING: 6:30 am: Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Arpoudam in women’s inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

11:30 am: Roller skating - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil in men’s inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

CANOE SLALOM: 7:00am Vishal Kewat in heat 1.

7:34am Shikha Chouhan in women’s Kayak heat 1 8:18am Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men’s kayak heat 1.

JU-HITSU: After 6.30 am: Kamal Singh vs Shyhberdi Rahmanov in men’s 62kg round of 32.

Tarun Yadav vs Can van Thang (Vietnam) in men’s 62kg round of 32 match.

Navya Pandey vs Odgerel Batbayar (Mongolia) in women’s 48kg round of 32 match.

Anwesha Deb vs Wu Guanshan (China) in women’s 48kg round of 16 match.

BADMINTON: 6:50 am: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China) in women’s singles quarterfinals.

7:50 am: HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) in men’s singles quarterfinals.

2:30 pm: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs JJ Nge and Johann P (Singapore) in men’s doubles quarterfinals.

SOFT TENNIS: 7:30 am onwards: Chirag Patel and Raga Sri; Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari in mixed doubles group matches.

KABADDI: 8 am: India vs Chinese Taipei in men’s group match.

13:30 pm: India vs Japan in men’s group match.

SPORT CLIMBLING: 6:30am: Stephen Bharath kamath pereira and Aman verma in men’s Boulder & Lead qualification - Boulder 6:30am: Shivani Charak and Saniya Farooque Shaikh in women’s Boulder & Lead qualification - Boulder 11:20am: Stephen Bharath kamath pereira and Aman verma in men’s Boulder & Lead qualification - Lead 11:20: Shivani Charak and Saniya Farooque Shaikh in women’s Boulder & Lead qualification - Lead CHESS: 12:30 pm onwards: Men’s and women’s team round 7.

HOCKEY: 1:30 pm: India vs China women’s semifinals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.