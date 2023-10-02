October 02, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

1. CBI arrests 4 people in connection with killing of two youths in Manipur

The CBI on Sunday arrested four people in connection with its probe into the cases of two missing Manipuri students who are believed to have been killed, officials said.

2. Chandrababu Naidu to stage hunger strike in prison on Monday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will lead State-wide hunger strikes by his party leaders against the alleged autocratic rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

3. Vijayan to launch seven CIAL mega projects on Monday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the import cargo terminal of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and launch DigiYatra software developed by CIAL and the modernisation of the airport emergency service on October 2 at a function scheduled for 4.30 p.m.

4. Nobel Week announcements to begin from October 2

Physiology or Medicine Prize announcement on Monday by 11.30 am CEST (3 pm IST) at the earliest

4. Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Day 9 on 2 October 2023

Archery

6:30 AM onwards- Recurve and compound team (mixed, men and women) elimination matche

s11:45 AM onwards- Recurve and compound individual (men and women) elimination matches

Athletics

6:40 AM- Men’s high jump qualification (Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh)

7:10 AM- Men’s 800m round 1 heats (Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal)

7:45 AM- Men’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha)

7:45 AM- Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi)

4:30 PM- Medal event: Women’s pole vault finals (Pavithra Vengatesh)

4:40 PM- Medal event: Women’s long jump finals (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan)

4:50 PM- Medal event: Women’s 3000m steeplechase final (Parul Chaudhary, Preeti)

5:25 PM- Medal event: Men’s 200m finals (Amlan Borgohain)

6:10 PM- Medal event: Mixed relay 4x400m finals (Team India)

Badminton

7:30 AM onwards- Men’s singles round of 64 (Kidambi Srikanth)

7:30 AM onwards- Men’s doubles round of 32 (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun)

7:30 AM onwards- Mixed doubles round of 32 (Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto)

Basketball

1:30 PM- Women’s quarter-finals: India vs DPR Korea

Bridge

6:30 AM onwards- Men’s, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams)

Canoeing

7:40 AM- Medal event: Men’s canoe single 1000m sprint final (Niraj Verma)

8:20 AM- Medal event: Women’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma)

8:25 AM- Medal event: Women’s kayak double 500m sprint final (Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta)

9:15 AM- Medal event: Men’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem)

Chess

12:30 PM onwards- Men’s team round 4 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)

12:30 PM onwards- Women’s team round 4 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

Diving

4:30 PM- Medal event: Men’s 1m springboard final (London Singh Hemam)

Equestrian

7:00 AM onwards- Eventing jumping team final and individual final (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye)

Hockey

1:15 PM- Preliminary men’s Pool A: India vs Bangladesh

Kabaddi

1:30 PM- Women’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei

Kurash

7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Men’s -90kg (Yash Kumar Chauhan)

7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Women’s -87kg (Jyoti Tokas)

Roller skating

6:30 AM- Medal event: Men’s speed skating 3000m relay heats and final (Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar)

7:00 AM- Medal event: Women’s speed skating 3000m relay final (Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj)

Sepaktakraw

7:30 AM- Men’s quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Singapore

12:30 PM- Men’s quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines

12:30 PM- Women’s quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines

Squash

10:00 AM- Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Thailand

12:30 PM onwards- Men’s singles round of 16 (Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal)

12:30 PM onwards- Women’s singles round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna)

Table tennis

10:15 AM- Medal event: Women’s doubles semi-finals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (PRK)

4:00 PM- Medal event: Women’s doubles final: If Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee qualifies