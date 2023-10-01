October 01, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

1. Embassy of Afghanistan in India announces decision to cease its operations, effective Sunday

The Afghanistan Embassy in India announced Saturday night that it is ceasing its operations from October 1, citing a lack of support from the host government, failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan’s interests and reduction in personnel and resources.

2. PM Modi to lay foundation, launch infra projects worth over Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana on Sunday

At around 2:15 PM on Sunday, the Prime minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth Rs 13,545 crore, in important sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

3. BJP top guns hold meetings in Delhi ahead of party’s central election panel meet

Ahead of the BJP’s central election committee meeting, the party’s top guns held meetings in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the upcoming assembly poll in Rajasthan. The party’s central election committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday.

4. U.S. shutdown issue

On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate.

5. Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 8

India’s schedule at the Asian Games on Sunday

Archery: Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara - Recurve men’s individual (Qualification) Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami - Compound women’s individual (Qualification) Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan - Compound men’s individual (Qualification) Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat - Recurve women’s individual (Qualification) Athletics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh - Men’s shot put (Final) Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali - Men’s long jump (Final) Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m steeplechase (Final) Seema Punia - Women’s discus throw (Final) Harmilan Bains and Deeksha - Women’s 1,500m (Final) Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj - Men’s 1,500m (Final) Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj - Women’s 100m hurdles (Final) Megha Pradeep - Women’s canoe single 200m (Heat 1) Jyothi Yarraji - Women’s 200m (Round 1 - Heat 1) Soniya Devi - Women’s kayak single 500m (Heat 2) Amlan Borgohain - Men’s 200m (Round 1 - Heat 4) Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw Badminton: India vs China - Men’s team (Final) Basketball: India vs China - Women’s (Group stage) Boxing: Nikhat Zareen vs Raksat Chuthamat - Women’s 50kg (semi-final) Jasmine Lamboria vs Ungyong Won - Women’s 60kg (Quarterfinal) Parveen Hooda vs Sitora Turdibekova - Women’s 57kg (Quarterfinal) Bridge: Men’s, women’s and mixed team (Round Robin 2) Chess: Men’s and women’s teams (Round 3) Equestrian: Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun - Eventing cross-country team and individual events Golf: Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men’s individual and team (Round 4) Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth - Women’s individual and team (Round 4) Hockey: India vs South Korea - Women’s (Group stage) Kurash: Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli - Men’s 81kg (Pre-quarters and semis) Roller skating: Vikram Ingale and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - Men’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final) Sanjana Bathula and Karthika Jagadeeshwaran - Women’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final) Sepaktakraw: India vs Japan - Men’s Quadrant (Group match) India vs China - Women’s Quadrant (Group match) India vs Lao - Women’s Quadrant (Group match) Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu - Men’s trap individual and team (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women’s trap individual (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) Men’s and women’s trap (Final) Squash: India vs Philippines - Mixed doubles (Pool D match) India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool A match) India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool D match) India vs South Korea - Mixed Doubles (Pool A match) Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes - Men’s singles (Round of 32) Volleyball: India vs China - Women’s (Pool match).

