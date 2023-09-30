September 30, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:09 am IST

1. PM Modi to attend concluding ceremony of BJP’s Parivartan Yatras in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of two ‘Parivartan Yatras’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bilaspur city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a party leader said.

2. Situation in Imphal valley calm but tense, curfew relaxed

With no violence reported during the day, the government lifted the curfew in the two districts from 5 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

3. CEC, ECs review preparations for Rajasthan assembly polls

On Saturday, a district-wise review of the preparations for the assembly polls will be done in a meeting with district collectors, superintendents of police, divisional commissioners and inspectors general of police.

4. Varanasi court hears plea on handing over Gyanvapi basement keys to district magistrate

A court on Friday posted to Saturday the hearing of a petition that sought handing over the keys to a basement of the Gyanvapi mosque to the Varanasi district magistrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. RSS to hold all-India women coordination meet in Jaipur

The annual ‘All India Meeting of Women Coordination’ of the RSS will commence in Jaipur on Saturday, the right-wing organisation said in a statement.

6. Pradyot urges Tipra Motha leaders to make Saturday’s bandh a success

The regional party called the 12-hour bandh in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council on Saturday, demanding an early constitutional solution to the problem of the indigenous people.

7. McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the federal government temporarily open collapsed in dramatic fashion Friday as a robust faction of hard-right holdouts rejected the package, making a shutdown almost certain. The bill’s complete failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options to prevent a shutdown that will furlough federal workers, keep the military working without pay and disrupt programmes and services for millions of Americans.

8. Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, cuts levy on export of diesel, ATF

The government on Friday hiked special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 12,100 per tonne with effect from Saturday

9. Warm-Up game: Chance for Indian bowlers to test themselves against England’s master blasters

The Indian team management will try to keep cards close and assess defending champions England’s batting depth when the home team takes field for its first World Cup warm-up match game, in Guwahati on Saturday.

10. Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 7

Following is India’s schedule at the Asian Games on Saturday:

3 x 3 Basketball India vs Iran - Men’s (Quarterfinal playoff) India vs Malaysia - Women’s (Quarterfinal playoff) Athletics Jeswin Aldrin & Murali Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump (Qualifier) Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles (Heat) Jyothi Yarraji & Nithya Ramraj - Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heat) Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson - Men’s 1,500m (Heat) Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon High Jump (Heat) Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put (Heat) Gulveer Singh & Kartik Kumar - Men’s 10,000m Final Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon 200m (Heat) Badminton India vs South Korea - Men’s team (semifinal) Boxing Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong - Women’s 75kg (Quarterfinal) Sachin Siwach - Men’s 57kg (Pre-quarters) Nishant Dev - Men’s 71kg (Quarterfinal) Preeti Pawar - Women’s 54kg (Quarterfinal) Narender Berwal - Men’s +92kg (Quarterfinal) Bridge Men, women and mixed team (Round-robin) Canoe Sprint Niraj Verma - Men’s Canoe Single 1,000m (Heat to medal event) Binita Chanu Oinam & Parvathy Geetha - Women’s Kayak Double 500m (Heat to medal event) Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem - Men’s Canoe Double 500m (Heat to medal event) Chess Men’s and Women’s Team (Round 2) Diving London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Pradeshi - Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (Medal event) Golf Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth & Pranavi Urs - Women individual and team (Round 3) Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia & Khalin Joshi - Men individual & team (Round 3) Hockey India vs Pakistan - Men’s (Pool match) Kurash Keshav - Men’s 66kg Pincky Balhara & Suchika Tariyal - Women’s 52kg (Pre-quarters to medal event) Roller skating Aarthy Kasturi Raj & Heeral Sadhu - Women’s 10,000m (Point-Elimination final) Anandkumar Velkumar & Siddanth Rahul Kamble - Men’s 10,000m (Point-Elimination final) Shooting Sarabjot Singh & Divya TS - Mixed 10m Air Pistol (Qualification and medal event) Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai & Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Men’s Trap-75 (Qualification & team - Phase 1) Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women’s Trap-75 (Qualification & team - Phase 1) Table Tennis Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar vs Jonghoon Lim/Woojin Jang - Men’s Doubles (Quarterfinal) Manika Batra vs Yidi Wang - Women’s Singles (Quarterfinal) Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs Chen Meng & Wang Yidi - Women’s Doubles (Quarterfinal) Tennis Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale vs Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang - Mixed Doubles final (medal event) Volleyball India vs North Korea - Women’s (Pool match) Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu - Women’s 49kg Bindyarani Devi - Women’s 55kg (Medal event)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.