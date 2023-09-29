September 29, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:43 am IST

1. Cauvery issue: Normal life likely to be affected during Karnataka bandh on Friday

Normal life is likely to be affected, especially in the southern part of the state, with pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations calling for ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Friday to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

2. EC to visit poll-bound Rajasthan, Telangana

The Election Commission will be on a three-day visit to Rajasthan beginning Friday to assess preparedness in the poll-bound state.

3. V-P Dhankhar to visit Bihar on Friday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will undertake his maiden visit to Bihar on Friday where he will interact with the students of the Nalanda University.

4. Dutch police say three people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

A lone gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam on Thursday, killing three people, including a 14-year-old girl, police said.

5. Ramkumar-Myneni pair one win away from men’s doubles gold, Bopanna-Bhosale assured of bronze

The Indian team will now take on Chinese Taipei, that ousted Thailand, in the gold medal match on Friday.

6. Aiming for rich haul of medals, Chopra-led India set to begin athletics campaign

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be the cynosure of all eyes as India begins its athletics campaign in the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday, targeting to surpass last edition’s 20 medals.

7. Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 6

Athletics Vikash Singh and Sandeep Kumar - Men’s 20km (Medal event) Priyanka Goswami - Women’s 20km (medal event) Himanshi Malik and Aishwarya Mishra - Women’s 400m (Heats) Muhammed Anas and Muhammed Ajmal - Men’s 400m (Heats) Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan - Women’s shot put (Final) Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari - Women’s hammer throw (Final) Badminton India women’s and men’s teams (Quarterfinal) Basketball India vs China - Men’s (Pool match) India vs Mongolia- Women’s (Pool match) Boxing Parveen vs Zichun Xu - Men’s 57kg (Pre-quarters) Lakshya Chahar vs Omurbek Bekzhigit - Men’s 80kg (Pre-quarters) Nikhat Zareen vs Hanan Nassar - Women’s 50kg (Quarterfinal) Bridge India men’s, women’s and mixed team (Round-robin matches) Chess India Men’s and women’s team (Round 1) Cycling David Beckham and Esow Alben - Men’s keirin (First round heat and final) Vishwajeet Singh and Harshveer Sekhon - Men’s Madison (Final) eSports India vs Kyrgyzstan - DOTA2 (Pool match) India vs Philippines - DOTA2 (Pool match) Golf Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok - Women’s individual and team (Round 2) Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men’s team and individual (Round 2) Handball India vs China - Women’s (Pool match) Hockey India vs Malaysia - Women’s (Pool match) Shooting Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran - Men’s 50m 3 position (Qualification and team final) Palak, Esha Singh and Divya TS - Women’s 10m air pistol (Qualification and team final) Squash India’s men’s and women’s team (Semi-final) Swimming Nina Venkatesh - Women’s 50m Butterfly (Heat 2 and final) Vriti Agarwal - Women’s 800m (Slow Heat 2 and final) Srihari Nataraj and Advait Page - Men’s 200m Backstroke (Heats and final) Kushagra Rawat and Aryan Nehra - Men’s 400m Freestyle (Heats and final) Aneesh Gowda & Sajan Prakash - Men’s 200m Butterfly (Heats and final) India - Women’s 4 x 100m Relay (Heats and final) Table Tennis Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut - Women’s singles (Pre-quarters) Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Yew Pang and Izaac Pang - Men’s doubles (Pre-quarters) Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin - Men’s doubles (Pre-quarters) Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara - Women’s doubles (Pre-quarters) Sutritha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Wanmisa Aueawiriyayothin and Jinnipa Sawettabut - Women’s doubles (Pre-quarters) G Sathiyan vs Wang Chuqin - Men’s Singles (Pre-quarters) Sharath Kamal vs Chih-Yuan Chuang - Men’s Singles (Pre-quarters) Tennis Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni - Men’s doubles (Final) Rohan Boppana and Rutuja Bhosale - Mixed doubles (Semi-final).

