Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

September 28, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

1. Karnataka to challenge direction to release Cauvery water to TN before SC says CM Siddaramaiah 

The direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to Karnataka to release water at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to Tamil Nadu from Thursday to October 15 will be challenged before the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

2. More than 19,000 cops on duty in Mumbai for final day of the Ganesh festival on Thursday

 Mumbai Police are deploying more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival, which falls on September 28.

3. Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Chhattisgarh govt’s ‘Krishak-Shramik sammelan’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend a gathering of farmers and labourers in the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said in Raipur.

4. Indian shuttlers eye first-ever gold in Asian Games

The Indian badminton players will begin their campaign with the team championships from Thursday.

Top News Today

