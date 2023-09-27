September 27, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

1. Students’ killing: CBI team led by special director to reach Imphal on Wednesday

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, will reach Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the “kidnapping and killing” of two students who went missing in the northeastern state on July 6, sources said.

2. President Murmu to visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to attend different programmes in the state, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

3. Shah, Nadda to visit Jaipur on Wednesday for meeting with party workers

Both leaders will participate in several party meetings, being held in view of the assembly election due later this year.

4. Rajasthan CM Gehlot to begin 9-day state visit under ‘Mission-2030’ on Wednesday

As part of his visit, Gehlot will visit Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, Jalore, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Chittorgarh, Congress sources said.

5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gujarat, attend organisational meetings and other events

On Wednesday, he will attend an event organised by Donate Life, an NGO working in the field of organ donation, according to a statement issued by RSS Gujarat’s media in-charge Vijay Thakar.

6. Asian Games squash: Indians make winning starts in team events

On Wednesday, the men will face Pakistan in a Pool A game. The clash is expected to be more competitive than the one-sided contest in the women’s competition.

7. Indian women’s hockey team eyes continental supremacy with second Asian Games gold

Top-ranked India will look to assert their continental supremacy with a second women’s hockey gold in the Asian Games when they open their campaign against lowly Singapore here on Wednesday.

8. Rampant India eye rare ODI clean sweep against struggling Australia

Skipper Rohit Sharma would fancy a perfect culmination to Indian team’s World Cup preparations as hosts eye a rare clean sweep of Australia in the third and final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday.

