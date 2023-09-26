September 26, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

1. Court posts Chandrababu’s bail, police custody petitions for hearing on Tuesday

A local court here on Monday posted hearing the petition by Andhra Pradesh CID seeking five-day police custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as well as the bail pleas made by the former chief minister, to Tuesday. Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda, representing the CID, told PTI that the court has posted these matters to Tuesday to hear them together. “We insisted that our police custody petition should be heard as well. In that backdrop, the court said it will hear both the custody and bail petitions together tomorrow (Tuesday) and then pass orders,” said Vivekananda.

2. Bengaluru bandh to protest Cauvery water release to TN tomorrow, statewide shutdown on Friday

Amid ongoing protests across Karnataka against releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two bandhs have been called this week -- in Bengaluru tomorrow, and statewide on Friday. The announcement for the Karnataka bandh on September 29 was made on Monday, under the banner ‘Kannada Okkuta’ -- led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, days after the ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti’, an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar gave the call for Tuesday’s Bengaluru shutdown.

3. TN farmers’ association seeks ban on Bengaluru protest against Cauvery water release to TN

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association on Monday urged the state government to take appropriate measures through the Centre to ban Tuesday’s protests in Karnataka against the release of Cauvery water to TN. The association general secretary P R Pandian, accompanied by few a supporters, staged a sudden protest here today condemning the neighbouring state for not releasing the water. Holding the national flag, Pandian said the Karnataka government’s stance and the proposed bandh tomorrow against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, is ‘reprehensible.’ Farmers in Karnataka have announced a bandh on September 26 to protest against the Congress government’s decision to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

4. PM Modi to distribute about 51,000 appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute on Tuesday via video conferencing about 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted employees in various government departments. The ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held at 46 locations across the country, the PMO said. The new employees will be joining various ministries and departments, including Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

5. Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’ in context of recent developments

Canada has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to “stay vigilant and exercise caution” in the context of recent developments as there are calls for protests and some “negative sentiment” towards Canada on social media. Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

6. Delhi court to consider taking cognisance of charge sheet against Supertech chairman on Sept 26

A Delhi court is likely to decide on Tuesday whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against R K Arora, the chairman and promoter of real estate group Supertech, in a money laundering case. Special Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order on Monday, after the conclusion of arguments advanced by the counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the accused. The ED had on August 24 filed the charge sheet against Arora, Supertech Group, and eight others in the money laundering case. They have been accused of defrauding at least 670 homebuyers of Rs 164 crore.

7. AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA alliance

The AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters here. Briefing reporters on the deliberations, former Minister and senior leader K P Munusamy said the party has unanimously resolved to part ways with the NDA and steer a combine of like-minded parties in the next year’s polls.

8. Maharashtra’s onion traders continue their strike, to meet Marketing Minister on Tuesday

The standoff between onion traders in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, and the State government continued into its fifth day on Monday, causing significant disruptions in the auction of the kitchen staple in almost all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). The wholesale market at Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon in the district are the largest in Asia and traders here are adamant about lifting export duty on the bulbs by up to 40%, effective until December 31. Representatives of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association (NDOTA) are scheduled to meet Maharashtra Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar in Mumbai on Tuesday. They said that the government is not keen on addressing their concerns.

9. Defects in Hemant Soren’s petition to HC challenging ED summons in money laundering case

Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s petition before the Jharkhand High Court challenging the issuance of summons to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of alleged money laundering has been found to have “defects”, according to the court stamp reporting section. The HC website in its case status showed that Soren’s petition, which bears the number WP(Cr) No. 787/2023, has some defects. Soren moved the HC on September 23 after the Supreme Court refused to hear his plea against the summons by the ED. Chances of setting right the defects in the chief minister’s petition, however, appear to be bleak on Tuesday as the court will be closed on Tuesday as it will observe a full court reference to mourn the death of a sitting judge, Justice Kailash Prasad Deo on September 22.

10. The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa

The Biden administration is poised to admit Israel this week into an exclusive club that will allow its citizens to travel to the United States without a U.S. visa despite Washington’s ongoing concerns about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinian Americans. U.S. officials say an announcement of Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program is planned for late in the week, just before the end of the federal budget year on Saturday, which is the deadline for Israel’s admission without having to requalify for eligibility next year.

11. Asian Games: Indian men’s hockey team looks to improve PC conversion rate against Singapore

Indian men’s hockey team will be aiming to improve its penalty corner conversion rate when it squares off with lowly Singapore in a second pool A match of the Asian Games here on Tuesday. Firm favourites India blanked lowly Uzbekistan 16-0 in their tournament opener on Sunday but the Harmanpreet Singh-led side knows that there is room for improvement. Especially, when it comes to penalty corners, Indian team has fluffed their chances despite possessing a potent bunch of drag-flickers.

12. Asian Games: India to face arch-rival Pakistan in men’s volleyball match for fifth-place

The Indian men’s volleyball team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the fifth-place playoff at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday. According to Olympics.com, the match between India and Pakistan will start at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Both India and Pakistan volleyball teams topped their respective groups and beat higher-ranked opponents in the final 12 stages. However, both bowed out of the medal race with quarter-final losses.

13. Will raise all issues concerning Punjab: CM Mann ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday said he would raise all issues concerning the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) beginning in Amritsar on Tuesday. Shah will preside over the meeting of the NZC which comprises Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh. Punjab is hosting the 31st NZC. The council discusses a wide range of issues, including matters related to the Bhakra-Beas Management Board, affiliation to Panjab University, road construction work under PMGSY, canal projects and water sharing, matters related to reorganisation of states, and infrastructure development.

14. Thousands flee into Armenia after Azerbaijan retakes enclave

Thousands of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh streamed into Armenia on Monday, as the leaders of Azerbaijan and ally Turkey hailed Baku’s victory over the rebel enclave at a summit. While Azerbaijan showcased its regional alliances, Russia hit back at embattled Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he blamed Moscow for the swift defeat of the breakaway territory. Several days after the fighting, the first refugees arrived in Armenia on Sunday and 6,650 people have so far entered, Yerevan said on Monday.

15. Japan’s Kishida unveils the gist of a new economic package as support for his government dwindles

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled the gist of his new economic package that focuses on wage increases and measures to soften the impact of rising prices. Support for his Cabinet has dwindled despite the latest reshuffle less than two weeks ago. Kishida said at the Prime Minister’s Office that he will instruct his Cabinet on Tuesday to start putting together the package and promptly compile a supplementary budget to fund it. Details and the size of the package were yet to be announced, triggering opposition lawmakers to criticize Kishida for using the package to lure voter support ahead of a suspected snap election.

16. Jaishankar, Guterres meet at U.N. headquarters; Jaishankar to address UNGA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held bilateral talks on September 25, and discussed the sustainability agenda and the reform of international financial institutions, as per Mr. Jaishankar. The Minister met with Mr. Guterres at the UN’s headquarters on the eve of the Minister’s address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Jaishankar will address the General Assembly on Tuesday morning on behalf of the government.

17. Army chiefs from 36 countries of Indo-Pacific region to visit Gandhi Smriti on September 26

A delegation of army chiefs from 36 countries of the Indo-Pacific region will visit the Gandhi Smriti on Tuesday, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vice-Chairman Vijay Goel said. The delegation will visit the exhibition and the room where Gandhi spent the last 144 days of his life. The visit is part of the two-day Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs’ Conference being hosted in India, he said on Monday. The visitors will pay tribute to Gandhi at the Martyr’s Column, the site of his assassination, Goel added. The Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti will present handmade khadi stoles and Gandhi’s autobiography to the visiting army chiefs, Goel further said.