September 25, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

1. PM Modi to address mega meet of BJP workers in Bhopal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday to address a mega congregation of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers, ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’. He will reach Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Memorial in Dhankya village, Jaipur and pay tribute to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay statue.

2. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate ‘Bharat Drone Shakti’ today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 drone exhibition at the Hindan air base. The Defence Minister would also formally induct the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force in the presence of top military officials including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

3. Congress to launch campaign for women’s reservation Bill

Congress will launch a campaign to present their narrative on women’s reservation Bill passed in both the houses of parliament in a special session concluded three days back. Congress has fielded 21 women leaders across 21 state headquarters to do a press conference on the issue.

4. 2nd edition of India Energy Transition Summit 2023 to be held in New Delhi today

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organizing a two-day ‘India Energy Summit 2023’. Union Power Minister R. K. Singh will deliver inaugural address at FICCI, Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi.

5. Indian 10m air rifle team clinches gold with world record score

The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team shot down gold with a world record score on the second day of shooting competition at the Asian Games on Monday.

