September 24, 2023

1. PM to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday

The nine trains will provide faster connectivity across 11 states — Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat. The Prime Minister will flag off the trains through video conferencing.

2. AP Skill Development Corporation scam: CID interrogates Chandrababu Naidu in prison

He could be produced before Court after completion of inquiry on Sunday through online mode

3. Focus on Praggnanandhaa as India begins campaign in chess at Asian Games

The focus will be on young Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in the chess competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games following his exploits in the World Cup recently as India will aim to land a few medals to swell their overall tally.

4. Indian boxers aim to better medal count and grab Olympic berths

The coveted Olympic berths will serve as extra motivation to the India boxers when they step in the ring in the Asian Games from Sunday, eager to better the two medals secured in the previous edition.

5. Firm favourites India men start Olympic berth quest against Uzbekistan in Asian Games

Eyes firmly trained on Paris Olympics berth, outright favourites India would look to start their Asian Games campaign with a dominant win over lowly-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Pool A match in Hangzhou on Sunday.

6. Second ODI: Pressure mounts on Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin for performances that count

Shreyas Iyer will be desperate for some runs after missing out on a flat track while the skillful R Ashwin will be searching for wickets in the middle overs when India take on Australia in the second ODI in Indore on Sunday.