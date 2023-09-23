September 23, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

1. PM to lay foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday and later address a rally of women supporters where he will speak about the women’s reservation bill passed by Parliament, an official said in Varanasi

2. Introductory meet of panel on simultaneous polls on Saturday

The introductory meeting of the high-level committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind for simultaneous elections will be held in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the roadmap and how to go about holding consultation with stakeholders.

3. Interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu

Three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from the economic offences wing (EOW) of the CID, accompanied by six more junior police officers, one professional videographer and two official mediators are expected to take part in the interrogation scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

4. Farmers organisations have called for Mandya bandh on Saturday

Amid continued protests in the state over the Cauvery dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government on Friday said it will take all necessary steps to protect the interest of the people of the state and its farmers, by ensuring water for both crops and drinking water.

5. Kharge, Rahul to address meeting of party workers in Jaipur on Saturday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a meeting of party workers here in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.

6. DUSU polls vote counting on Saturday

Delhi University recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent as students cast their votes for the DUSU’s central panel after a gap of almost four years amid heavy police presence and last-ditch efforts by organisations to woo voters.

7. Micron will start building its semiconductor assembly and test plant from Saturday

Micron plant’s groundbreaking ceremony is a big milestone for the growth of digital economy in the country that will send a signal about India’s potential in the semiconductor space to prospective investors, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.