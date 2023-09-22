HamberMenu
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

September 22, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: -

1. PM Modi to interact with ‘Team G20’ on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with “Team G20” at Bharat Mandapam on Friday, his office said.

2. AP court adjourns hearing of CID plea seeking Chandrababu Naidu’s custody to Friday

The court is also expected to hear two other petitions, prisoner transit warrants, seeking Naidu’s custody in AP FiberNet and Amaravati Inner Ring Road cases on Friday, said Special Public Prosecutor Y. N. Vivekananda, who is representing Andhra Pradesh CID.

3. Voting in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections are set to take place on Friday

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for four posts: president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

4. Report of panel on legalising cannabis cultivation to be presented in assembly Friday: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said a state committee formed to study various aspects of legalising cultivation of cannabis has submitted its report and it would be presented in the assembly on Friday.

5. Indian rowers make three more finals in Asian Games

India also remained in the hunt in the men’s single scull where Balraj Panwar made the semi-final and he will fight or a place in the final on Friday.

Top News Today

