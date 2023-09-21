September 21, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

1. Parliament Special Session proceedings

Lok Sabha to discuss the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Thursday. Lok Sabha will on Thursday hold a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Rajya Sabha discussed the subject on Wednesday.

2. President Murmu to inaugurate the first UP International Trade Show on Thursday

The trade show is to be held from September 21 to 25. “The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (September 21, 2023) to inaugurate the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show,” a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

3. AP assembly to witness stormy session over Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

The upcoming session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which begins on Thursday is expected to witness heated discussions and debates on various issues, including the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

4. Two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group begins in Khajuraho on Thursday

The meeting would be the last for the Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) during India’s G20 Presidency.

5. Azerbaijan claims full control over the Nagorno-Karabakh region as Armenian forces agree to disarm

Authorities in the ethnic Armenian region said representatives of the region will start talks Thursday with the Baku government on Nagorno-Karabakh’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan.

6. Bangladesh cricketers hungry to gain pre-World Cup boost in ODI series vs New Zealand

After failing to reach this month’s Asia Cup final, Bangladesh is hungry to gain a much-needed boost ahead of the 50-over World Cup by beating New Zealand in the three-match ODI series that starts on Thursday.

7. After 1-5 hammering by China, India face Bangladesh in must-win Asian Games football match

Battered by hosts China in their opening match after playing without any training session, India will be up against a tricky Bangladesh side in their must-win group match in the Asian Games football competition in Hangzhou on Thursday.

