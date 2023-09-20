September 20, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

1. Special session of Parliament - women reservation bill to be taken up in LS - Day 3

The government on September 19 introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties. Making it the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building, the government said it will enable greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels and help achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

2. Sonia Gandhi likely to be lead speaker of Congress to discuss Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be the lead speaker from her party for the debate when the Lok Sabha will take up the Women’s Reservation Bill for the discussion on Wednesday, the sources said. The Women’s Reservation Bill that seeks to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced in the Lok Sabha today in the ongoing special session of Parliament and will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday when the House will meet at 11 am.

3. PM Modi urges Rajya Sabha MPs to unanimously approve women’s reservation bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to Rajya Sabha members to unanimously approve the women’s reservation bill - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - when it comes to the Upper House after being passed by Lok Sabha. Speaking during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, Modi said the bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

4. LS training for members on multimedia devices after row over women’s bill

Amid members’ complaints of non-receipt of the copies of the women’s reservation bill, the Lok Sabha secretariat on Tuesday said a walkthrough session MPs will be organised to make them acquainted with the multimedia devices available in the new Parliament building. A Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin said the walkthrough session has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in the new chamber of the lower house for better understanding of the features and functionalities of the multimedia devices.

5. Karnataka CM to meet MPs and Ministers from State in Delhi on Wednesay; Cuvery water issue on top of the agenda

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be holding a meeting with all Members of Parliament and Union Ministers from Karnataka in the national capital on Wednesday, to discuss a host of issues concerning the state, especially the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Several stalled developmental projects and those waiting Centre’s clearances are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, during which the Chief Minister is likely to urge the Union Ministers and MPs from the state to use their good offices for intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India on the Cauvery issue.

6. Skill Development Corporation scam case: Andhra HC reserves orders on ex-CM Naidu’s plea seeking quashing of FIR

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on a petition filed by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by the police in the Skill Development Corporation scam case and the judgment is expected to be pronounced within two days’ time. The court heard arguments from the legal counsels of Naidu and the AP Crime Investigation Department.

7. Hapur lathi-charge: Lawyers in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Hapur remain on strike

Lawyers in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Hapur and some other districts remained on strike on Tuesday against the alleged lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur in August. The Uttar Pradesh Bar Council had called off the strike on September 14 after talks with the state’s chief secretary in Lucknow, however, the Lucknow Bar Association decided to continue to abstain from judicial work while Ghaziabad lawyers joined the strike from Monday.

8. Two-day training session for MLAs begins in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a two-day training session for MLAs here, organised by the Legislative Assembly. Inaugurating the orientation session, mainly for the new legislators, Vijayan spoke about the importance of legislative business and urged the MLAs to follow the discipline of the House. He also said though members have a privilege in the House, there are some people who think they have the right to say anything.

9. Heavy rains lash Saurashtra, north Gujarat; Visavadar taluka gets 302 mm showers in 24 hours

Several parts of north Gujarat and the Saurashtra region were lashed by heavy showers since the previous day with the weather office forecasting more downpour across the state which has received almost full quota of its average annual rainfall, officials said on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “extremely heavy rainfall” occurred at isolated places in Junagadh district of Saurashtra on Monday, while “very heavy rainfall” occurred in north Gujarat districts of Patan, Mehsana and Banaskantha.

10. India rejects Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations on killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, expels diplomat

India on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, rejected the Canadian allegation that a prominent pro-Khalistan activist was murdered by agents of India “on Canadian soil”. In a tough statement, Ministry of External Affairs said such allegations as made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau divert attention from the activities of the Khalistan operatives living in Canada and called for effective action against them. In a tit for tat move India also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

11. R R Kabel to list on Wed, become first firm to debut within 2 days of IPO closure

Wires and cables manufacturer R R Kabel, which concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Friday, is set to list on Wednesday --becoming the first company to debut on Dalal Street within two days of issue closing. While Ratnaveer Precision Engineering was the first company to list under the T+3 regime, R R Kabel will become the first company to list in the T+2 timeline -- the second working day after the issue closing on September 15. Capital markets regulator Sebi in August halved the timeline for listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of IPOs to three days (T+3) from six days (T+6).

12. Visa issues hit inaugural MotoGP race in India

Some of the riders and team officials bound for the inaugural MotoGP round in India, including six-time champion Marc Marquez, are awaiting their visas ahead of the race this weekend. Sources in Repsol Honda Team confirmed to PTI that the arrival of its riders Marquez and Joan Mir in India has been delayed due to visa issues. Both the Spanish drivers were scheduled to attend a promotional event near Delhi on Wednesday but now that visit stands cancelled.