September 19, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

1. Parliament special session | Second day of parliament in new parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to “every brick” of the old Parliament building and said the MPs will enter the new building with “new hope and confidence”. In his over an hour-long speech in Lok Sabha, Modi remembered the journey of India’s democracy and said the last day in this heritage building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who served in this building since Independence. Parliament will shift to the new building on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. “Today we have an opportunity to connect with the past. We are leaving this building with hope for the future. I am confident that as we enter the new Parliament building, we will go there with new hope and confidence,” the prime minister said. “Today is the day for remembering the 7,500 MPs who have served here... I salute every brick of this building,” he said.

2. Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi to lead Central Hall function Tuesday

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the country’s rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047. The function will also see addresses by veteran parliamentarians as also Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Veteran parliamentarians who have been approached include senior-most Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi, former prime minister and senior-most Rajya Sabha member Manmohan Singh and Shibu Soren who has been a member of both the Houses.

3. 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case: Court to hear applications of accused on Tuesday

A court here will hear on Tuesday the applications of some 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case accused demanding to know the status of the investigation. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was on Monday hearing the applications filed by accused Meeran Haider and Athar Khan. He posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday. In their applications filed on Monday, Haider wanted to know from the Delhi Police whether the investigation in the matter was complete, while Khan sought deferment or adjournment of the arguments on charges till the completion of the investigation. Earlier on September 14, three other accused -- Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif labal Tanha -- sought a direction to the investigating agency to clarify the status of their investigation in the case lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), before arguments start on whether to frame the charges.

4. Ganpati festival: Themes of Chandrayaan-3, Ayodhya Ram temple to be showcased at Mumbai’s pandals

From the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Ganesh mandals in Mumbai have gone all out with the themes for their pandals for the Ganpati festival, which begins on September 18. The city is decked up for the 10-day festival, which will culminate on September 28. Mumbaikars have been thronging the popular shopping spots of the city at Dadar, Crawford Market, and Lohar Chawl, to buy decor items, flowers, and puja materials among other festival paraphernalia. People are in for a visual treat this year, as the city’s Ganpati mandals have come up with fascinating thematic decorations for their pandals.

5. G20 Framework Working Group meeting in Chhattisgarh discusses economic outlook, supply chain challenges - day 2

The two-day G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency began on Monday in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said. The first day saw discussions on global economic outlook and supply chain, he added. The fourth and final meeting of the G20 FWG began at 10 am at Mayfair resort in Nava Raipur with more than 65 delegates from G20 and invitee countries and various international and regional organisations taking part, a Press Information Bureau official said. Chandni Raina, advisor to the Union Finance Ministry and Sam Beckett, chief economic Adviser, HM Treasury, UK chaired the meeting, he said.

6. Mumbai gears up for Ganesh festivities, more than 2,700 groups get BMC permission for ‘sarvananik pandals’

A total of 2,729 ‘sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals’ have been given permission for organising public Ganesh festivities from Tuesday by erecting ‘pandals’. These are from the 3,767 applications its had received from various outfits till September 18, a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Monday. Of these, 373 were rejected after inspection, comprising 330 at the level of assistant engineers, 26 by the traffic police, 11 by the local police stations and six by assistant commissioners, it said. Apart from these, 665 applications were found to be duplicate, it added.

7. Bhopal Rally not cancelled, only deferred, says Randeep Surjewala

Clearing the air on the cancellation of INDIA bloc’s first rally that was scheduled to be held in the first week of October in Bhopal as announced by the bloc’s coordination committee, Congress general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Randeep Surjewala said, that the rally has only been deferred for now because the dates clashed with a pre-planned campaign programme. “The Bhopal rally has not been canceled. The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh is undertaking an 11400 Km long seven yatra starting on September 19. The yatras were announced earlier and have a fixed route of 1700-2000 Km each. And it will take about 15-days to be completed. Since October 2 (the proposed date for the rally) falls in the middle of these scheduled yatras we have had to stop them,” Mr. Surjewala told.

8. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday arrived in New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported. She landed at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York at 8:42 am (Bangladesh time) on Monday. Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran received her at the airport.During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina will attend the first day of the high-level General Debate of the 78th UNGA session at the General Assembly Hall of the UN Headquarters on Tuesday, according to Dhaka Tribune report.

9. Gujarat: Amid heavy rain, 11,900 people shifted to shelter homes; Narmada is above danger mark in Bharuch

With heavy rain lashing Gujarat since Sunday, 11,900 people living in low-lying areas in Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Gandhinagar districts have been shifted to shelter homes while 270 stranded citizens were rescued. In a statement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said work is on to clear roads by removing fallen trees. According to officials, more than 6,000 people living along the banks of the Narmada river in Bharuch district have been shifted to safer places in the last two days after the water level rose to 40 feet due to discharge from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

10. Bulgarian farmers protest end of Ukraine grain ban

Bulgarian farmers took to the streets and blocked roads across the country on Monday to protest a government decision to lift a ban on Ukrainian grain imports that expired last week. In May, the EU began restricting the grain imports to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets. Following the lifting of the European Union ban on Friday, Bulgaria also decided to end import restrictions, sparking outrage among farmers after Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced they would defy the EU move.

11. CWMA won’t blindly direct water release: TN minister; to meet Union Minister on Tuesday

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water from river Cauvery to Tamil Nadu doesn’t “blindly” issue such orders, state minister Duraimurugan said on Monday. The minister, while indicating that the quantum of water ordered was not sufficient, however, said it would be helpful to some extent till the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, possibly by October-end. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department minister said a delegation of state MPs led by him will meet Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the national capital on Tuesday on the inter-state river dispute.

12. Kisan Rin Portal to be launched on Tuesday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will on Tuesday inaugurate the ‘Kisan Rin Portal’ to help farmers avail subsidised loans under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC). A door-to-door KCC campaign and a manual of the Weather Information Network Data Systems (WINDS) portal will also be launched at an event to be held at the Pusa complex. According to the agriculture ministry, the Kisan Rin digital platform offers a comprehensive view of farmer data, loan disbursement specifics, interest subvention claims, and scheme utilisation progress, fostering seamless integration with banks for more focused and efficient agriculture credit.

13. No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

Strains between the AIADMK and BJP seemed to have reached a flashpoint on Tuesday when a senior leader of the Dravidian party said there was no alliance with the saffron organisation and that any decision on a poll pact will be decided only during the election. Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, lashing out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for his criticism of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, said his party workers will not tolerate any affront to the late chief minister. He said while Annamalai had made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including the late J Jayalalithaa, the party had sought that the BJP leader be restrained.

14. Without single training session and proper rest, India face formidable China in Asian Games football opener

Set to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs against formidable China in their Asian Games group game here on Tuesday. India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players to even have a training session together. Moreover, two players -- defenders Konsam Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga -- out of the 22 players picked will join later as their visas were not ready. The Indian contingent’s chef de mission Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has, however, said that the duo will get their ‘express visas’ in a day or two and they will join the team.