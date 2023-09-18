September 18, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

1. Special Session of Parliament from Monday

A session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday amid an intense buzz on whether the government will have some surprise item up its sleeve during the five-day sitting that will see a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey and House proceedings moving to the new building.

2. More than 8,700 shifted as rains cause flood-like situation in parts of Malwa and Nimar

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said medium to heavy rains are likely on Monday in Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. The rain in the districts under the Indore and Ujjain divisions will reduce from Monday, as per the Met department.

3. TN MPs’ delegation to call on Union Jal Shakti Minister on Monday

A delegation led by Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan would call on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Monday to urge him to direct Karnataka to release the state’s due share of Cauvery water, the government said.

4. Final two-day meet of G20 Framework Working Group to be held in Raipur from Monday

More than 65 delegates from G20 member and invitee countries and various international and regional organisations will participate in the two-day meeting at Mayfair resort in Nava Raipur, an official said.

5. Ukraine is the spotlight at UN leaders’ gathering, but is there room for other global priorities?

or developing countries, the top priority is the U.N.’s two-day summit starting Monday aimed at generating action by world leaders to achieve 17 wide-ranging and badly lagging global goals by 2030.

6. FIDE World Junior Chess Championship: Indian chess players visa delayed by Mexican embassy

According to sources, the players are scheduled to leave for the Mexican capital on Monday, and the delay has resulted in a lack of clarity and uncertainty regarding their participation in the global event.

7. Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have won a combined total of 11 UEFA Champions League titles and, starting Monday, they lead the Saudi Arabian challenge in the Asian edition.