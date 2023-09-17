September 17, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

1. Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad

The extended working committee session on Sunday will deliberate on the strategy for upcoming assembly polls in five states and the Lok Sabha elections.

2. Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations

BJP, BRS to celebrate merger of erstwhile princely state; Congress to announce ‘guarantees’

3. Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building Sunday

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, however, said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function and expressed disappointment over getting the invite “quite late”.

4. Annual Climate Week kicks off on Sunday

The heat is about to be turned up on fossil fuels, the United States and President Joe Biden.

5. Davis Cup World Group II tie

Rohan Bopanna will play the last match of his Davis Cup career on Sunday with Yuki Bhambri. They will take on Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi.

6. World Wrestling Championships

The finals in the four weight categories will be held on Sunday.

7. India look to snap five-year trophy-less streak against Theekshana-less Lanka

Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup here on Sunday despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered.