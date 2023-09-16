September 16, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

1. Nipah outbreak | Number of cases rises to six in Kozhikode

A fresh case of Nipah virus was confirmed in Kozhikode, where two people were killed by the brain-damaging virus recently, the Kerala government said on Friday.

The contact list of the people infected with Nipah virus has gone up to 1,080 now. Among them 624 are in the high-risk category of which 327 are healthcare workers.

2. Reconstituted CWC to discuss strategy for assembly, LS polls in first meet in Hyderabad

The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday to evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and also to send out a message that the party would go all-out to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana.

3. Will attend CM Eknath Shinde’s press confererence on Saturday as journalist if police allows: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he would attend as a journalist Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s press conference scheduled to be held in Aurangabad on Saturday following a meeting of the state cabinet, if police allow him to remain present there.

4. Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain

Lee remained a hurricane with 80 mph (128 kph) winds Friday afternoon as it headed toward New England and eastern Canada with 20-foot (6-meter) ocean swells, strong winds and rain. Forecasters said there would be winds topping 40 mph (64 kph) across the region ahead of landfall expected Saturday afternoon.

5. Kim Jong Un to visit Russia’s Pacific fleet as he continues trip focused on arms cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was to travel to the far eastern port city of Vladivostok to see Russia’s Pacific fleet, while his official media back home said Saturday that he was “deeply impressed” by a factory producing the most advanced Russian warplanes.

6. Rohan Bopanna’s final Davis Cup appearance

Rohan Bopanna is preparing for his final Davis Cup appearance during India’s World Group II tie against Morocco scheduled at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.