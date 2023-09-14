September 14, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

1. Nipah outbreak | Number of cases rises to 5 in Kerala; 789 contacts kept under watch

One more infected with Nipah in Kerala; Efforts on to save life of critically ill nine-year-old boy. A day after Nipah infection was confirmed for the third time in Kozhikode district in Kerala, the number of cases rose to five as a healthcare worker from a private hospital, tested positive on Wednesday. The State Health Department prepared a contact list of 789 people, linked to the two persons who lost their lives due to the infection, and two others under treatment after testing positive for the virus.

2. PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on Thursday to launch development projects

The projects include a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery and 10 new industrial projects across the state. Later, he will travel to neighbouring Chhattisgarh to dedicate important rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 cr. Assembly polls are due in both states in November-December.

3. Key RSS meet in Pune from Thursday

Bhagwat, BJP chief Nadda to attend conclave. Issues ranging from an environment-friendly lifestyle to maintaining social harmony will come up for discussion at a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) beginning here from Thursday.

4. Odisha puts districts on alert as IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

With the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across the state, Odisha government on Wednesday put certain districts on alert and asked to take all precautionary measures to deal with the situation.

5. Over 6,300 petrol pumps remain shut in Raj due to strike against high VAT

The petrol pumps will remain closed for the same duration on Thursday as well.

6. Singapore ex-deputy PM Shanmugaratnam elected president: official results

Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be sworn in as the ninth president of the city-state on Thursday, days after he was overwhelmingly elected as the ninth head of state of the country.

7. Injury-hit Pakistan, spirited Sri Lanka face-off for place in Asia Cup final

An injury-hit Pakistan will have the tough task of taming a high-spirited Sri Lanka when they lock horns in a Super 4 match in Colombo on Thursday for a place in the Asia Cup final.