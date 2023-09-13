September 13, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

1. President Murmu arrives in Gujarat for two-day visit

Murmu will inaugurate the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat legislative assembly and address MLAs on Wednesday in Gandhinagar on the opening day of the four-day monsoon session of the House.

2. Ayushman Bhav to ensure delivery of health schemes to be launched on Wednesday

The government aims at reaching out to seven crore families under the Ayushman Bhav campaign, which will be launched on Wednesday, to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes, officials said.

3. BJP’s central election committee likely to meet on Wednesday

The panel, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president J P Nadda besides other senior leaders, may decide the names of candidates for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

4. INDIA coordination committee meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday

On the agenda, among other things, is for the committee to clarify whether this alliance is only for the 2024 Lok Sabha election or will extend to the upcoming Assembly elections in five States as well. The panel also has to decide on a seat-sharing formula among the constituents. Out of the 14 members in the committee, at least two members representing the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) will not be attending the meeting.

5. Chandrababu Naidu moves two pleas in High Court

(Eds: Adds details from court, with pics) Vijayawada, Sep 12 (PTI) After a local court in Vijayawada on Tuesday rejected a house custody petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his legal team moved two pleas in the High Court -- one seeking quashing of the case and another a bail petition. They are likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

6. TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee claims fresh summons to him by ED ‘bad in law’

Banerjee has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before its officers in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with the alleged school jobs scam.