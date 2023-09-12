September 12, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

1. Moscow and Pyongyang confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin

Russia and North Korea confirmed Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow’s war in Ukraine. A brief statement on the Kremlin’s website said Kim’s visit is at Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” The visit also was reported by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, saying he would meet with Putin.

2. BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in poll-bound Chhattisgarh to begin on September 12

The BJP will roll out its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, aiming to cover 87 out of the total 90 assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state to expose the Congress-led government’s alleged corruption and highlight the Centre’s public welfare schemes and policies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the yatra after offering prayers at Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh) followed by a public rally there, a party functionary in Raipur said. The second ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will be flagged off by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda in Jashpur (north Chhattisgarh) on September 15, he said.

3. Overhaul of criminal laws: Former CBI official makes presentation to parliamentary panel on 3 bills

Former CBI special director Praveen Sinha on Monday made a detailed presentation to a parliamentary panel on the three bills introduced in Lok Sabha to overhaul the colonial-era criminal laws of the country. The presentation lasted over 90 minutes with members of the panel, chaired by BJP member Brij Lal, seeking clarifications from Sinha on various aspects of the three bills, which were referred to the parliamentary committee. The committee is scheduled to hear submissions from Vikram Singh, former director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Naveen Chaudhary of National Forensics Sciences University and senior advocate Sonia Mathur on Tuesday.

4. President Murmu on two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat from September 12 to 13, during which she will address the members of the state’s Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday. The President will land in Gandhinagar on Tuesday evening, it said. “On September 13, the President will inaugurate the project ‘National e-Vidhan Application’ (NeVA) and address the members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly at Gandhinagar,” according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

5. PM Justin Trudeau, delegation’s earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesday late afternoon: Canada

Canada on Monday said the earliest possible departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation from the national capital is Tuesday late afternoon and that the country’s armed forces are continuing with their best efforts to bring them back home. The prime minister and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to technical issues with their aircraft. Earlier in the day, a source in the know said that a ferry aircraft to fly them back is expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm on Monday.

‘6. Mamata on 11-day tour of Spain, Dubai from Tuesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will attend business summits and hold meetings with several businessmen during her 11-day tour of Spain and Dubai to attract investments to the state. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said she will leave for Dubai on Tuesday morning, where she will spend the night due to the unavailability of connecting flights, before flying to Spain’s capital Madrid the next day.

7. Jharkhand’s first intercity express with vistadome coach to be inaugurated on Tuesday

Jharkhand’s first intercity express with a vistadome coach will be inaugurated on Tuesday, a senior railway official said. The train will run between New Giridih station and Ranchi, offering a new experience of journey to passengers with glimpses of natural beauty such as hills and dense forest, he said. The intercity express will be flagged off on Tuesday from New Giridih station under East Central Railway, the official said.

8. Keel laying ceremony for a stitched ship to be held in Goa on September 12

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi will lay the keel for a “stitched ship”, reminiscent of vessels that sailed on India’s ancient maritime trade routes, in Goa on Tuesday, a senior official said on Monday. The Union minister of state for culture and external affairs will lay the keel in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar here, he said. India’s rich maritime tradition, dating back several millennia, is set to come alive with the revival of an ancient maritime marvel — the stitched ship, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

9. Maratha quota activist Jarange to take decision on continuing fast on Tuesday

Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will take a decision on Tuesday afternoon on continuing his hunger strike, a development coming in the backdrop of the Maharashtra government holding an all-party on the reservation issue. Addressing the media, Jarange, on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in central Maharashtra demanding reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community, asserted he would not succumb to pressure from either the government or the opposition on the quota issue.

10. Three bills introduced on first day of Nagaland Assembly monsoon session

Three bills were introduced and an Act was repealed on the first day of the four-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly on Monday. The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition), Act, 1993 was repealed, with the enactment of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013.

11. Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Scores of Israeli protesters on Monday flooded the streets outside the home of Israel’s justice minister, the architect of the country’s divisive judicial overhaul, a day before the Supreme Court hears a crucial case against the curbing of its powers. Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, on charges of disrupting public order and blocking roads as they protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to weaken the Supreme Court. The judicial plan has triggered one of the biggest domestic crises in Israeli history and exposed the country’s bitter divides. On Tuesday, all 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices will appear on the bench for the first time ever to hear an appeal against the first major part of the overhaul, which the the government pushed through parliament in July.

12. Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by overwhelming margin: report

Delhi has emerged as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts as it beats the second in the chart, Mumbai, with a mammoth “182 per cent” more iPhone purchases this year so far, reveals a new report. The research, “iPhone unboxed” conducted by consumer electronics store chain Croma, found “47 per cent growth” in iPhone sales in Delhi from 2020 to 2021 and rose to “106 per cent” from 2021 to 2022 in the city. Interestingly, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, also experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a “tenfold increase” in 2022, according to the report. Apple will be announcing its latest iPhone 15 series on Tuesday.

13. Noida: All educational institutions to stay close on Sep 12 for Guru Dronacharya Mela

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela, Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials said Monday. An official communication to this effect was issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh. “The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair held in Dankaur. The fair holds historical significance. The district magistrate has the power to order holidays on such occasions and accordingly, all educational institutions have been informed to remain closed on Tuesday,” Singh told PTI.

14. Hapur ‘lathi-charge’: UP Bar Council members to abstain from work on Monday, Tuesday

Members of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh will abstain from judicial work on Monday and Tuesday to protest against an incident of alleged police lathi-charge on lawyers in Hapur. The decision was taken in an emergency meeting late Sunday, vice president of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh Anurag Pandey said. In a statement, Pandey said, no action has been taken by the government and administration over the demands of the Bar Council and advocates.

15. Israel moving forward with new ‘Climate Law’

After what were described as lengthy discussions with the various government ministries connected to the issues pertaining to the environment, the Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman will bring up on Tuesday at a special meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Legislative Matters the “climate law” of the Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection for the first reading in the Knesset. The Knesset holds three different readings of a bill before it can be passed into law.

16. Asia Cup 2023 | India faces Sri Lanka in super 4

India will be playing consecutive cricket for three days when they face Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match on September 12.

17. Messi is a doubtful starter for Argentina’‘s World Cup qualifying game in Bolivia

Excited Bolivian fans gathered at the La Paz International Airport to welcome Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game against the home team on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Messi traveled with the defending World Cup champions but is not a certain starter at the game because of fatigue. Meanwhile, Brazil, coached for the first time by Fernando Diniz in a 5-1 win over Bolivia last Friday, is preparing to face Peru with the same squad.

