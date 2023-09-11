September 11, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

1. Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for statewide bandh on Monday

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday. Naidu has been shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison amid heavy security.

2. All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

An all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said. Addressing a rally in Kolhapur city, nearly 380 km from Mumbai, on Sunday he said several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help.

3. SC to hear on Monday Editor Guild’s plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to hear the matter. In a relief to four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), the top court on September 6 had directed the Manipur Police not to take any coercive steps against them till September 11 in connection with two FIRs lodged for offences including promoting enmity between two communities.

4. Private transporters’ bandh in Bengaluru on Monday, likely to affect commuters

As private maxi cabs are one of the main modes of transport for several school children, some schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday to avoid inconvenience to students, official sources said. Those commuting to the airport would need to find alternative means as well.

5. French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Bangladesh to further intensify bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received Macron at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Both leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday.

6. 9/11 anniversary

Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering on Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and other locales to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

7. Rain forces India-Pakistan match into reserve day

The reserve day’s proceedings will start from 3 PM IST. Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid after rain stopped play during the Asia Cup 2023. India’s game against Pakistan In the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was called off due to inclement weather. With the addition of a reserve day for the fixture, the game will resume from the exact stage where it stopped on Sunday. India was 147 for the loss of two wickets in the 25th over.

