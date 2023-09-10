September 10, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

1. Day 2 of the G-20 summit

The leaders & heads of the delegations went to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The third session of the summit, called ‘One Future’, will take place, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. Read live updates here.

2. TDP calls for mass hunger strike on Sunday to protest arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party has decided to observe a mass hunger strike across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday in protest against the “illegal” arrest of party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Read live updates here.

3. Security tightened in and around Akshardham temple ahead of UK PM’s visit

Sunak, who is in India along with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the two-day G20 Summit, will visit the Akshardham temple on Sunday morning.

4. Indian Grand Prix

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is hoping to add 15 more track and field athletes to the 65 already named for the Hangzhou Asian Games if they achieve the qualification criteria during the two-day Indian Grand Prix beginning in Chandigarh on Sunday.

5. ‘Robbed’ of final berth, India confident of beating Lebanon in third-place match

Heartbroken but head held high after their penalty shootout loss to Iraq in the semifinals, India would look to continue their recent domination against Lebanon when they face off in the third-place match of Kings Cup at Chiang Mai on Sunday.

6. India seeks answer to Rahul-Kishan riddle ahead of high-voltage Pakistan clash

The Indian team management’s predicament to choose between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at Colombo on Sunday.