September 09, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

1. G-20 summit kicks off on Saturday

As world leaders converge at the G-20 summit in New Delhi, hosts India on Friday said the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration will reflect the voice of global south and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the conclave will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development. Read live updates here.

2. BJP Mahila Morcha’s two-day national executive meeting in Guwahati from Saturday

The BJP Mahila Morcha’s two-day national executive meeting will be held in Guwahati from Saturday. A total of 200 office-bearers, including 60 from the Northeast, will attend the meeting.

3. RBI decides to withdraw incremental CRR in phased manner

The Reserve Bank on Friday decided to discontinue the Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR), which was put in place to absorb surplus liquidity following the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, in a phased manner beginning Saturday.

4. Pakistan: Lawyers’ body call for nationwide strike over poor economy

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan called on bar associations to participate in a nationwide strike on Saturday.

The apex lawyers’ body demanded the release of political prisoners, an end to the military’s involvement in politics, and effective solutions to the economic crisis during an event.

5. Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging buildings and sending people into the streets

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county’s most visited tourist destination.

6. Asia Cup: Desperate Bangladesh search for win to stay alive in ‘Super Four’

Survival will be foremost in Bangladesh’s mind whereas Sri Lanka will aim for a winning start when they cross swords in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Saturday.