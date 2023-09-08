September 08, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

1. Delhi decked out to welcome foreign leaders

India is all set to welcome foreign heads of state and dignitaries on September 8 in New Delhi, ahead of the upcoming G-20 summit from Sept. 9-Sept. 10 to be held at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’. The summit is expected to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

2. PM Modi scheduled to hold talks with Biden on Friday

The two leaders are expected to review ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas of clean energy, trade, high-technology, defence and how the two countries can contribute in dealing with some of the pressing challenges facing the world.

3. PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Sheikh Hasina & Pravind Jugnauth

Modi likely to hold separate bilateral meetings on Friday with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

4. Results for seven assembly bypolls on Friday

The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared on Friday in what is being seen as a major test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the polls in five states later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am at centres set up in the respective states.

5. Rahul Gandhi in Europe

The former Congress chief is expected to leave for Paris after a meeting with business leaders and a media interaction in Brussels on Friday. He is also tentatively scheduled to address the media in the French capital later on Friday.

6. Pro-Trinamool educationists’ forum to hold dharna before Raj Bhavan gates on Friday

Amid the conflict between West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and the state government over the appointment of several interim vice-chancellors in universities, a pro-TMC platform of former VCs and professors said it will stage a demonstration before the gates of the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

7. 2 attacks by Islamist insurgents in Mali leave 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead, military says

Two attacks by Islamist insurgents in the restive north of Mali on Thursday killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers, according to a provisional death toll given by the country’s military junta.

Three days of national mourning to honor the civilians and troops killed begin Friday.

