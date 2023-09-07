HamberMenu
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

September 07, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

Show of strength: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, fifth from left, along with leaders from ASEAN countries in Jakarta. AP Bay Ismoyo

1. ASEAN Summit 2023 

PM Modi would attend ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Thursday morning to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits during which he will discuss the future contours of India’s partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

2. Biden travels to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit

On Friday, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit; A thousand police personnel have been deployed for the security of delegates arriving for the G20 Summit at the Hindon Airport in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior U.P. official said on Wednesday.

3. Romania hosts summit to boost connectivity between 12 EU countries and partners

A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday that brings together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aim to boost ties and connectivity amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

4. King’s Cup: India face tough Iraq test sans Chhetri

India will sorely miss their talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri as they return to action after two months against higher-ranked Iraq in the four-team King’s Cup, at Tahiland’s Chiang Mai on Thursday.

Top News Today

