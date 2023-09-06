September 06, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

1. India, ASEAN looking at boosting maritime security ties at summit talks; Modi to leave for Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review progress of India’s relations with 10-nation ASEAN at a summit meeting in Jakarta on Thursday. Shoring up India’s trade and security ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is likely to be the focus of Modi’s engagement with leaders of the bloc. The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first summit since the elevation of ties between the two sides to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year. The two sides are expected to unveil a new initiative to expand maritime security cooperation, people familiar with the matter said. The prime minister will also attend the East Asia Summit that will take place shortly after the end of the ASEAN-India summit. Modi will leave for the Indonesian capital city on Wednesday evening and will return late on Thursday, Secretary of State (East) Saurabh Kumar said.

2. What is the agenda for Special Session of Parliament, INDIA bloc parties ask govt.

Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on September 5 demanded that the Modi government spell out the agenda for the Special Session of Parliament even as the Congress decided that parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issues that the principal Opposition party wants to raise during the session.

3. Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh to chair conclave on ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh will on Wednesday chair a national conclave on enabling training for two crore women under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme, which aims to encourage women to start micro-enterprises, in his Independence Day speech on August 15.

4. Heavy rains likely in Odisha till September 7

Heavy rains are likely to lash Odisha till September 7 with a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Tuesday. The low-pressure area is located off the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh, it said. Under its influence, Odisha is likely to experience widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, till September 7, it added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of temporary waterlogging at low-lying areas, poor visibility during intense spells of rain and traffic congestion in urban areas.

5. Three-day session of Uttarakhand Assembly begins

A three-day session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began on Tuesday with obituary references to members and former members who passed away in the interim between the current and the last sessions of the House. The state’s first supplementary budget for 2023-24 and ordinances will be tabled in the house on Wednesday. Tributes were paid by the members to Bageshwar MLA and Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das who passed away in April and former MLA Kunwar Singh Negi who died in June this year.

6. Full curfew reimposed in five valley districts of Manipur as preventive measure

Full curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur as a preventive measure from Tuesday evening, officials said. The cancellation of curfew relaxation hours in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East comes in the wake of the call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and its women wing requesting people from all parts of the valley districts to remove an army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres away from Churachandpur, on Wednesday, officials said.

7. Restrictions imposed in Imphal to prevent march to Bishnupur Churachandpur border

Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in the Imphal Valley amid a call given by a Meitei civil society group to march towards the Bishnupur-Churachandpur boundary on Wednesday to remove an Army barricade. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential Meitei group, had asked the youth and locals to come out in large numbers on September 4 to push the barricade further to the hill district of Churachandpur. The group said that the failure of the State and Central governments to remove the barricade by August 30 was the reason behind the protest march. The barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur lies on the main highway connecting Imphal and Churachandpur. COCOMI wants it removed and placed at Torbung Wangma instead.

8. G20 security: Delhi Police says comprehensive assessment of protests during previous summits done

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has done a comprehensive assessment of protests held by various international and local groups in other nations during previous G20 summits as part of security arrangements for the prestigious event to be held later this week. The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan.

9. Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway

The gravest threat to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s troubled career got underway as the embattled Republican sat for an impeachment trial on charges of corruption and bribery that have shadowed one of state’s most powerful figures for years. The fate of Paxton, 60, is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race to take charge of the attorney general’s office in 2015. The chamber includes his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who can attend the trial but is barred from voting on whether her husband should be convicted or acquitted.

10. Ukrainian parliament opens way for appointment of new defence minister

Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov as defence minister and Rustem Umerov as head of the main privatisation agency on Tuesday, clearing the way for Umerov to take over from Reznikov. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was sacking Reznikov and proposed Umerov to replace him. To do so, he required parliament to approve their removal from their current roles and to support Umerov’s appointment as defence minister. Parliament completed the first stage of the process in two separate votes on Tuesday, and is expected to back Umerov’s appointment in a vote on Wednesday. Reznikov resigned on Monday.

11. India to field 11-member boxing team in Bosnia tournament

An 11-member Indian boxing team, led by double World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik, will compete in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahvoic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosina and Herzegovina, starting Wednesday. The Indian team, announced by the Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday, has six men and five women pugilists. Besides 2019 and 2021 World Championships bronze winner Manish Kaushik (63.5 kg), the men’s team also has Akash Kumar (57 kg), Satish Kumar (92+ kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Barun Singh (51 kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71 kg).

12. Bangladesh’s in-form Najmul out of Asia Cup with injury

Top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and faces a race to be fit for the World Cup. Najmul is the leading scorer at the Asia Cup with 89 and 104 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively to help Bangladesh into the last four. Najmul felt some discomfort in his left hamstring during his innings against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.