September 05, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

1. Article 370 hearing | Day 16: SC asks NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone to file affidavit saying he owes allegiance to Constitution

The Supreme Court Monday asked National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone to file an affidavit swearing allegiance to the Constitution of India and accepting the country’s sovereignty unconditionally, after the ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan that he allegedly raised in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly in 2018 kicked up a massive row. Lone, the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, will file the affidavit by Tuesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented him in the matter, told a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

2. Kharge convenes meeting of INDIA bloc MPs ahead of special Parliament session

Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc will meet on September 5 to discuss their joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament, the agenda for which is still under wraps. Sources said MPs of the opposition alliance in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet to chalk out their joint strategy for the session from September 18 to 22. The meeting has been convened by Kharge at his Rajaji Marg residence here, they added. Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group on September 5.

3. Opposition INDIA bloc to face first electoral test in Tuesday bypolls

Polling will be held on Tuesday for by-election to seven Assembly seats in six states, the first electoral test of the INDIA opposition bloc against the BJP. While the opposition alliance is putting up a united front in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand’s Dumri, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura and Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar, its constituents are contesting against each other in Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala. Counting of votes will be held on September 8.

4. J-K LG to inaugurate ‘community radio’ at Jammu University on its foundation day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate a community radio, a first-of-its-kind in the Union Territory, at the University of Jammu here on its foundation day on Tuesday, officials said. “The radio shall act as a medium to promote, propagate and disseminate the polyvocal and polylingual voices of the various stakeholders of the university and act as a site of exchange for various ideas culminating in motivating people to participate in the national endeavour for integrated development of the country,” Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Umesh Rai told reporters here.

5. Vice-President Dhankhar to visit Kota on September 5

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Rajasthan’s Kota on a daylong visit during which he will attend a slew of events on Tuesday, an official said. District Collector OP Bunker said the vice-president will land at Kota airport at 11.50 am and proceed to Vijay Shree Rangmanch where he will be the chief guest at a felicitation ceremony for pensioners. He will then interact with coaching centre students at 2.40 pm at the State Institute of Agriculture Management in Nayapura, Bunker said.

6. NTPC to host conference on ‘Green Hydrogen Pilots in India’

NTPC will on Tuesday host a conference on ‘Green Hydrogen Pilots in India’, an official statement said. The conference will showcase various pilot projects on green hydrogen being implemented by both public and private sector companies of India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement on Monday.

7. Southeast Asian leaders are besieged by thorny issues as they hold an ASEAN summit without Biden

Southeast Asian leaders led by Indonesian host President Joko Widodo are gathering in their final summit this year, besieged by divisive issues with no solutions in sight: Myanmar’s deadly civil strife, new flare-ups in the disputed South China Sea, and the longstanding United States-China rivalry. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings will open Tuesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta under tight security. The absence of US President Joe Biden, who typically attends, adds to the already sombre backdrop of the 10-state bloc’s traditional show of unity and group handshakes.

8. Puthuppally bypoll: LDF aims at ending Cong’s decades old winning streak

In a battle of prestige, rivals Congress and Left will take on each other at the Puthuppally bypoll on Tuesday, with the opposition party banking on “anti-incumbency” and the late Oommen Chandy’s legacy while the ruling front aims for an upset win in this traditional Congress stronghold. Preparations are in place for holding the election in the constituency which has around 1.75 lakh registered voters who will decide whether Congress-led UDF should retain the seat or if LDF attains the figure of 100 MLAs in the state assembly.

9. Uttarakhand: Straight contest likely in Bageshwar assembly bypoll

Five candidates are in the fray in the bypoll to Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar assembly seat on Tuesday, with the main contest likely between the BJP and the Congress. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. Das had been winning the seat for four consecutive polls since 2007. The seat has witnessed straight contests between traditional rivals BJP and Congress in successive elections since the creation of the state in 2000. There are five candidates in the fray but the main contest in the constituency is likely to remain between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, poll observers feel.

10. Ghosi bypoll: Voting on Tuesday, stage set for first INDIA bloc-BJP clash in UP

Voting for the Ghosi assembly bypoll will take place on Tuesday, setting the stage for the first electoral showdown between the BJP and an INDIA bloc constituent in Uttar Pradesh. Formed recently, opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) members such as the Congress, the CPI(M), the CPI and the RLD have extended support to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sudhakar Singh, who has been fielded against BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan.

11. Stage set for Tripura assembly bypolls on Tuesday

The stage is set for the bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, which will witness a straight fight between the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M) on Tuesday. All polling booths will be manned by central paramilitary forces, while Tripura State Rifles personnel will be deployed outside them to maintain strict security, an official said. Dhanpur assembly constituency has 59 booths and Boxanagar has 51.

12. Delhi LG Saxena, CM Kejriwal to flag off 400 e-buses on Tuesday

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 electric buses on Tuesday, ahead of the G20 Summit. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took stock of the preparations for the event at IP Depot on Monday. “Before G20, @ArvindKejriwal government is going to gift 400 new state-of-the-art e-buses to Delhiites tomorrow. Before the launch of these new electric buses, went to IP Depot today and reviewed the preparations related to it.

13. Japan announces emergency relief measures for seafood exporters hit by China’s ban

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a 20.7 billion yen ($141 million) emergency fund to help exporters hit by a ban on Japanese seafood imposed by China in response to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. The discharge of the wastewater into the ocean began Aug. 24 and is expected to continue for decades. Japanese fishing associations and groups in neighboring countries have strongly opposed the release, and China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood. Hong Kong has banned Japanese seafood from Fukushima and nine other prefectures.

14. China: Several trains cancelled; some schools suspended as typhoon Haikui predicted to make landfall along southeast coast

Several trains have been cancelled and some schools have been suspended as typhoon Haikui is predicted to make landfall along the southeast coast of China on Tuesday, China-based Global Times reported. On Monday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a yellow alert for typhoon and heavy rains, the third highest in its four-tier warning system. According to NMC, Haikui is likely to land in the coastal area between Fujian province’s Zhangpu and Guangdong province’s Huilai

15. Sachin Tendulkar to unveil trailer of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic ‘800’

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiling the official trailer of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic film titled ‘800’ official trailer. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on September 5 in Mumbai.

16. Battle for Super 4 spot: Afghanistan aim for massive victory over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan will need to up their game with the ball when they face a skillful Sri Lanka in the battle of a Super4 spot in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday. Afghanistan not only find themselves in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but they also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. Their run-rate is in the negative following the defeat here on Sunday night while Sri Lanka, who beat Bangladesh in their opening game, are in the positive with a NRR of 0.951.

17. Indian shuttlers seek China Open success in build-up to Asian Games

Fresh from winning his maiden World Championships bronze medal, HS Prannoy will spearhead India’s campaign alongside Lakshya Sen, who will strive to regain top form before the Asian Games, at the China Open Super 1000 Tournament, beginning here on Tuesday. There will be no Indian in the women’s singles as star shuttler PV Sindhu has pulled out in a last-minute decision to focus on the Asian Games. Sindhu, who clinched a silver at the last Asiad, was pitted against Korea’s Kim Ga Eun.

18. India to announce World cup squad on September 5

Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma — the two additional members of India’s 17-member squad along with Sanju Samson, the travelling reserve — are set to miss out on India’s squad for the men’s Cricket World Cup. The 15-member squad is set to be announced on Tuesday, the deadline day to submit the squad. Barring the trio, all the other 15 squad members of the Asia Cup, are set to lead India’s quest for repeating the heroics of 2011, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men lifted the ODI World Cup on home soil.