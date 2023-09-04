September 04, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

1. Election Commission to visit Bhopal to inspect poll measures

The Election Commission will visit Bhopal from September 4 to 6 as it gears up to hold assembly polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh.

2. Top naval commanders to review maritime security scenario at 3-day Delhi conclave

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of India’s maritime security challenges and ways to enhance tri-services synergy at a three-day conclave beginning Monday amid China’s burgeoning military posturing in the Indian Ocean region.

3. Article 370: Kashmir Pandit group questions credentials of petitioner NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone in SC

The hearing would resume on Monday and the top court has asked the respondents, who are defending the Centre’s August 5, 2019, decision to abrogate Article 370, to conclude their arguments on Monday, itself.

4. Karnataka likely to declare extent of drought on September 4

The decision to recommend drought in affected areas will be taken on September 4 when the cabinet sub-committee on drought-related issues meets.

5. BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

The new limits will be effective from Monday, September 4, according to a notification issued by BSE.

6. Pakistan’s special court postpones hearing of post-arrest bail applications by Imran Khan, Qureshi

Lahore High Court will address petitions on Monday filed by Khan against the rejection of his pre-arrest bail applications in seven different cases.

7. Asia Cup | Eyeing Super Four berth, India face greenhorns Nepal

Coming off a washout, India would hope they only have greenhorns Nepal to tackle and not rain as the heavyweights eye a berth in the Super Four of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on Monday.

8. K.J. George will answer your power queries on September 4

Be it your doubts about the new Gruha Jyothi scheme or questions about power transmission, digital meters, or anything electricity-related, you can get them answered by K.J. George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka on September 4, at 4 p.m., on #THTalksBengaluru.

Watch the live stream here!

