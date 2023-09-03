September 03, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

1. 4th G20 Sherpa meet to start in Haryana’s Nuh from Sunday

The meeting will be held till September 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel, near Tauru, and Lemon Tree hotel. All the preparations for the meeting have been made, the district administration said on Saturday.

2. Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Haikui heads for Taiwan

Domestic flights were cancelled and almost 3,000 people were evacuated as Taiwan girded for the arrival of Typhoon Haikui on Sunday, which is expected to bring torrential rain and strong winds to the island’s south and east.

Haikui is forecast to make landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast of Taiwan late Sunday afternoon, with counties and cities in the east and south cancelling classes and declaring a day off for workers.

3. Typhoon Saola makes landfall in southern China after nearly 900,000 people moved to safety

Typhoon Saola made landfall in southern China before dawn Saturday after nearly 900,000 people were moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and other parts of coastal southern China suspended business, transport and classes.

4. Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to fight it out for Durand Cup title

The stage is set for the year’s biggest face-off in Indian domestic football as fierce rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal FC lock horns in the grand finale of the Durand Cup in Kolkata on Sunday.

5. Asia Cup | Bangladesh eye improved batting effort in crucial match against Afghanistan

Bangladesh would look for inspiration from skipper Shakib Al Hasan to produce a much-improved batting effort when they take on Afghanistan in their must-win second Group B match of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Sunday.

6. Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey 2023 | Indian Railways to take on Hockey Karnataka in final

Indian Railways will be up against Hockey Karnataka in the final of the ongoing Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament on Sunday.

