Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

September 02, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

ISRO’s PSLV-C57 carrying ‘Aditya-L1’ spacecraft sits at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.

1. Aditya-L1 solar mission launch

The Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun is slated to be launched at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport on Saturday.

2. ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud case

Goyal, 74, is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday where the ED will seek his custodial remand, sources said.

3. Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to attend public events in Chhattisgarh on Saturday

Ahead of the assembly polls, due by the year-end, in the Congress-ruled state, it will be the first time when events of the two senior leaders coincide on the same day.

4. Owners of fair price shops go on indefinite strike in Gujarat

Officials concerned have invited key members of the federation for a meeting in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

5. North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea after US-South Korean military drills end

North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the sea Saturday, South Korea’s military said, extending its weapons testing activities in response to the United States-South Korea summer military drills.

6. Asia Cup: Task cut out for Rohit, Gill and Kohli against Pakistan’s pace trio

Virat Kohli won’t mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s banana inswingers in India’s ‘battle royale’ against Pakistan, which will be more than just a World Cup dress rehearsal. With steady rain predicted in the hilly Kandy region on Saturday, an anti-climax to a mouth-watering clash can’t be ruled out.

Top News Today

