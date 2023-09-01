September 01, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

1. Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 14

The Centre on August 31 conveyed to the Supreme Court its inability to commit to an exact time period within which the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored to full Statehood. The Union government, however, said Jammu and Kashmir was ready to hold elections “any time now”. Appearing before a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir was only a “temporary phenomenon”. Mr. Mehta had on Tuesday sought time till August 31 to get instructions from the government about a time frame by which Jammu and Kashmir would revert to Statehood following bifurcation in August 2019. The erstwhile State was reorganised into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Ladakh would continue to be a Union Territory unlike Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre had said on August 29. Hearing will continue on September 1, 2023.

2. Solar mission countdown to start on Friday, says ISRO chief

ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Thursday said the space agency was getting ready for the September 2 launch of the country’s ambitious solar mission, Aditya-L1 and that the countdown for its launch will start tomorrow. The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

3. Manipur violence - 8 killed in Manipur violence since Aug 29: Officials

At least eight persons have been killed and 18 injured, including two security personnel, in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts following continuous gunbattle between Kukis and Meiteis over the last 72 hours, officials said on Thursday. An official said firing was continuing intermittently in the foothills of Khoirentak in Bishnupur district and adjoining Chingphei and Khousabung areas in Churachandpur district.

4. Opposition alliance INDIA’s third meeting in Mumbai - Day 2

The third meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA will begin here on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies. Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the INDIA bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

5. Special session of Parliament announced to manage news cycle: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said the government has announced a special session of Parliament to manage the news cycle that is dominated by fresh allegations against the Adani Group and will focus on the opposition bloc INDIA’s meeting on Friday. The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group, however, will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

6. 2024 LS Polls: Amit Shah to inaugurate call centers nationwide tomorrow to engage with voters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a comprehensive campaign to establish nationwide call centers across the country to engage with voters on a national scale ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.This inauguration is scheduled to take place at the party headquarters on Friday, in the presence of selected party members from all corners of the nation. A significant meeting under the aegis of the BJP has been slated to discuss the launch of these call centers in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With a strategic focus on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is taking steps to equip its party workers through training as part of this initiative.

7. Jail term for most violations under Press, Registration of Books Act to be history from Friday

The provision of imprisonment for most violations under the Press and Registration of Books Act by publishers and the keepers of printing presses are set to be history from Friday. The government on Thursday notified September 1, 2023 as the date on which the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act related to the PRB Act will come into force. Violations under the PRB Act such as printing with incorrect particulars, keeping press without a declaration, making a false declaration, improper disclosure of information will no longer attract the six-month jail term, a senior official said.

8. Vasundhara on one-day religious tour ahead of BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Rajasthan

A day before the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ begins under the “collective leadership” in Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje will on Friday go on a one-day religious tour of three temples in the State. Raje has led the poll-related yatras in the state in the past which started from Chabhujanath temple in Rajsamand, but the BJP has this time decided to take four ‘Parivartan Yatras’, each to be launched by a central leader with state functionaries joining them.

9. Traffic on Pune-bound lanes of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be stopped for two hours on Friday for gantry work

Traffic on the Pune-bound lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be stopped for two hours on Friday to erect a gantry at Lonavala, an official said. The work will take place between 12 noon and 2pm and Pune-bound motorists are urged to exit the expressway at Khandala Ghat and re-enter it at Valavan toll plaza near Lonavala, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation release said on Thursday. The 95-kilometre expressway, which connects the state’s two biggest cities, is the country’s first access-controlled route and was operationalized in 2002.

10. Typhoon Saola churns toward south China, suspending transport and delaying the school year

Chinese state media report at least 121 passenger trains are suspending service in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Saola. People in areas of southern China were warned to stay away from the coastline and several cities delayed the start of the school year. The suspensions on key lines running from north to south as well as on regional networks will begin Thursday and continue through Sept. 6, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

11. Jio Financial to be excluded from BSE Indices from September 1

Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, will be dropped from all the S&P BSE Indices, including Sensex, on September 1, the stock exchange BSE said on Thursday. Earlier, the stock was slated to be removed from the indices on August 24. Later, it was postponed to August 29. The exclusion of the stock was postponed as it continued to hit the lower circuit. Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) got listed on the stock exchanges on August 21 due to its spin-off from parent Reliance Industries.

12. Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect

The Texas Supreme Court allowed a new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. Legal advocates who sued on behalf of the families and doctors, including the American Civil Liberties Union, called the law and the high court’s decision Thursday “cruel.” “Transgender youth and their families are forced to confront the start of the school year fearful of what awaits them. But let us be clear: The fight is far from over,” the advocacy groups said in a joint statement. Last week, a state district judge ruled the pending law violated the rights of transgender children and their families to seek appropriate medical care, and violated doctors’ ability to follow “well-established, evidence-based” medical guidelines under threat of losing their license.

13. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai to go on sale on Friday

General ticket sales for an additional three matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence on September 1 at 2000 hours IST as anticipation builds ahead of the pinnacle event of the one-day game. Tickets for India matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will go on general sale via the official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.