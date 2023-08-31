August 31, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

1. INDIA meeting in Mumbai on Thursday

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

2. Bilkis Bano case: SC to resume hearing on Aug 31 on batch of pleas challenging remission to convicts

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, which is hearing the final arguments on the pleas challenging the remission granted to the convicts, will hear for the seventh day the submissions of the accused who are defending their release.

3. Shivamogga airport gets ready to welcome first flight

Addressing a media conference in Shivamogga, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the first flight (Indigo) will leave Bengaluru at 9.50 a.m. and land in Shivamogga at 11.05 a.m. Passengers will include former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is minister in-charge of Shivamogga, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil and legislators of Shivamogga.

4. Mohun Bagan aim to emulate arch-rivals East Bengal, face FC Goa in intense Durand Cup semifinal showdown

Having shrugged off a sluggish start, the reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan will look to leverage ‘home advantage’ when they lock horns with formidable FC Goa in Durand Cup semifinal, in Kolkata on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das ruled out of entire Asia Cup due to illness

Das could not recover from a viral fever, and he did not travel to Sri Lanka whom Bangladesh face in their opening match on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.