HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 31, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

1. INDIA meeting in Mumbai on Thursday

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

2. Bilkis Bano case: SC to resume hearing on Aug 31 on batch of pleas challenging remission to convicts

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, which is hearing the final arguments on the pleas challenging the remission granted to the convicts, will hear for the seventh day the submissions of the accused who are defending their release.

3. Shivamogga airport gets ready to welcome first flight

Addressing a media conference in Shivamogga, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the first flight (Indigo) will leave Bengaluru at 9.50 a.m. and land in Shivamogga at 11.05 a.m. Passengers will include former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is minister in-charge of Shivamogga, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil and legislators of Shivamogga.

4. Mohun Bagan aim to emulate arch-rivals East Bengal, face FC Goa in intense Durand Cup semifinal showdown

 Having shrugged off a sluggish start, the reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan will look to leverage ‘home advantage’ when they lock horns with formidable FC Goa in Durand Cup semifinal, in Kolkata on Thursday.

5. Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das ruled out of entire Asia Cup due to illness

Das could not recover from a viral fever, and he did not travel to Sri Lanka whom Bangladesh face in their opening match on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.