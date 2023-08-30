HamberMenu
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 30, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Colourful flexes and banners on Gruha Lakshmi scheme have been put up on roads surrounding Maharajas College Grounds in Mysuru.

Colourful flexes and banners on Gruha Lakshmi scheme have been put up on roads surrounding Maharajas College Grounds in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. ECI team arrives in Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

On Wednesday, the delegation will hold meetings with state Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla.

2. Karnataka govt all set to launch women financial aid scheme ‘Gruha Lakshmi’

Fulfilling another key pre-poll promise, the Congress government in Karnataka would launch ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, offering monthly aid of Rs 2,000 each to about 1.1 crore women heads of family, at a public function in Mysuru on Wednesday.

3. Raksha Bandhan: Delhi Metro to run around 106 extra train trips on Wednesday

Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors on Wednesday to facilitate passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, officials said.

4. Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak enroute holy cave shrine

The holy mace will be taken to Panchtarani on Wednesday for a night halt.

5. Britain’s foreign secretary will visit China in an attempt to shore up ties and reduce tensions

Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, is set to visit China on Wednesday, as the two countries attempt to shore up frayed ties.

6. Pakistani court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. | Photo Credit: MOHSIN RAZA

The former PM’S detention will continue at least until Wednesday because of his arrest in another case for allegedly revealing official secrets. Khan faces a multitude of other charges brought since his ouster through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

7. Asia Cup: Pakistan to take on Nepal in sweltering Multan

Pakistan will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup on Wednesday taking on Nepal in the city’s sweltering heat as multi-team international cricket returns to the country after nearly 15 years.

Top News Today

