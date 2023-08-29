August 29, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

1. Manipur tribal organisations oppose one-day assembly session

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) have denounced the convening of the Manipur Assembly session on August 29 saying the present situation is not conducive for Kuki-Zo MLAs to attend. In a joint statement, both the organisations said considering the complete breakdown of law and order and the failure of the state government in protecting the lives of the common people and officials, convening the session “is devoid of logic and rationality.” The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Manipur Legislative Assembly on Saturday had decided to hold a one-day session on Tuesday.

2. Panel asks Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu; CWMA would hold its meeting on August 29

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on August 28 decided to recommend to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The CWMA would hold its meeting on August 29 wherein it would take a call on the recommendation, Vineet Gupta, chairman of the CWRC, told The Hindu on August 28. While Tamil Nadu sought 24,000 cusecs to be given, Karnataka had indicated it would be able to supply 3,000 cusecs. Held in a hybrid manner, the meeting, which lasted nearly two and a half hours, saw “detailed deliberations” and took into account the forecast of the Meteorological department for the next fortnight, Mr. Gupta added. There was a “heated discussion” too, a representative of the Tamil Nadu government said.

3. Pak court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea challenging conviction in Toshakhana case, to announce judgement on Tuesday

A Pakistan high court said that it would announce on Tuesday its reserved verdict on former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term given by a sessions court in the Toshakhana corruption case. A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict after hearing both parties’ counsels. The bench later stated that the reserved judgment would be announced at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday.

4. BJP, CPI(M) to skip all-party meeting convened by Mamata over statehood day

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) have decided that they will not attend the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday to discuss the statehood day. Earlier this month, a committee set up by the assembly had recommended April 15 be celebrated as ‘Bangla Diwas’. “The CPI(M) and BJP have informed us separately that they won’t attend the all-party meeting,” a senior state minister said, wanting not to be named.

5. Kerala Guv, CM extend Onam greetings to Malayalis across the world

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday extended their Onam greetings to the people of the southern state and Malayalis across the world on the eve of the harvest festival. Onam, the biggest annual festival of Kerala, falls on Thiruvonam day in the month of ‘Chingam’ in the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated by all Keralites, cutting across class, caste and religious barriers. This year Thiruvonam falls on Tuesday, August 29.

6. G20 Summit: 50 ambulances on standby at main venue, hotels, airport in Delhi

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday. Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said. A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services have been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency. Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said. The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday.

7. Only Central government empowered to conduct Census under law: Centre to SC on Bihar Caste Survey - followup

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that only it is empowered to conduct a census under the relevant law as the subject falls under the Union list of the Constitution. In an affidavit filed in connection with a batch of petitions challenging the Patna High Court giving the go-ahead to caste survey in Bihar, the Centre said that the Union of India is committed to taking all affirmative actions for the uplift of SCs/STs/SEBCs and OBCs in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the applicable law.

8. Kenya’s Defence Secretary arrives in India, will hold talks with Rajnath Singh

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Aden Bare Duale, arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a three-day visit to India. During his stay in India, he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday. The visiting dignitary is expected to visit Indian shipyards and defence industries in Goa and Bengaluru, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

9. Poll panel on 3-day visit to Mizoram from Tuesday to take stock of election preparedness

The Election Commission will visit Mizoram from Tuesday to take stock of the preparedness for the Assembly election slated to be held in the next few months. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will be in Aizawl from August 29 to August 31, sources aware of the tour programme said here. It is usual for the Election Commission to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

10. India kick-off Asian Hockey 5s campaign against Bangladesh

The Indian men’s team will begin its campaign at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh in Salalah, Oman on Tuesday. India are placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, while the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran. After their opening contest against Bangladesh, India will compete against Oman and Pakistan on August 30 and then square off against Malaysia and Japan on August 31.

11. US Open: Djokovic chases record-levelling 24th major title as tournament kickstarts from Tuesday

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be chasing his 24th Grand Slam title and equalling the record of Margaret Court for most career Grand Slams in sport’s history as the US Open, the fourth and final major tournament of the year kickstarts from Monday. Djokovic will be returning to the Flushing Meadows after missing last year’s tournament, as per Olympics.com. The 36-year-old has won two Grand Slams this year, the Australian Open and French Open. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon, is the top seed at the competition.

