August 28, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

1. Security tightened, outsiders barred from entering Haryana’s Nuh after ‘shobha yatra’ call

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood on Monday instead of holding any ‘yatra’. Permission has not been granted for the ‘yatra’, he said.

2. Madurai train coach fire

42 passengers who survived TN train fire reach Lucknow; Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said five passengers have been detained for enquiry and one is hospitalised. Kumar added that the SP Railways (Madurai) has said a final decision on the detained passengers will be taken on Monday.

3. Jayant Mahapatra no more

Mahapatra’s funeral will take place on Monday with full state honours , Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

4. Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Western Zonal Council on Monday in Gandhinagar where a host of issues like speedy investigation in cases of sexual offence and rape and matters related to infrastructure and environment will come up for discussion, officials said.

5. SC to hear on Monday plea relating to demolition of ‘illegal’ constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi

As per the cause list of Monday uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti.

6. 2 NEET aspirants die by suicide in a day in Rajasthan’s Kota, 22 this year

The post-mortem of both the bodies will be conducted on Monday after the arrival of their parents, police said.

7. U.P. slap row | Muslim student unable to sleep, taken to Meerut for checkup

Muzaffarnagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shubham Shukla said that the private school in Khabbupur village will not be closed and normal teaching activities will continue. The BSA also said that the block education officer will go to Neha Public School on Monday and make arrangements for those students who want to come there for studies.

8. DUSU polls

ABVP announces names of probable candidates. to start pre-campaign from Monday

9. TSF calls 12-hour Tripura bandh on Monday

The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), a powerful tribal students’ organisation in Tripura has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on Monday demanding the introduction of Kokborok in Roman script and passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

10. Miss World Karolina Bielawska to visit Kashmir on day-long tour

In a first for an international beauty pageant winner, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska will visit Kashmir on Monday on a day-long tour for an event.

11. Govt calls meeting of states, bank officials on ‘PM Vishwakarma’ on Monday

The government has called a meeting of senior officials from states, public sector banks and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on Monday, to discuss the implementation of the Rs 13,000 crore ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme, which seeks to support traditional artisans and craftsman.

